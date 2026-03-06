Click for next article

A new Microsoft Teams feature will help ensure unwanted bots are kept out of meetings.

We’ve become so used to AI note-takers and transcript bots that we’ve stopped questioning them. But what if that bot in a meeting isn't a company tool or even supposed to be there? That could pose security risks for you, your company, and any clients being discussed.

A new Microsoft Teams feature aims to block unwanted bots from attending meetings.

Soon, when a third-party bot tries to join a meeting, organizers will clearly see that a bot is trying to gain entry. The bot will then need to be explicitly let in by an organizer, assuming the bot needs to be let in at all.

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap describes the feature:

"During Teams meetings, if there is an external 3P bot trying to join the meeting, organizers will be able to see a clear representation of the bots while they wait in the lobby. Organizers will be required to explicitly and separately admit these bots into the meeting, if really required. This approach will ensure that no one inadvertently accepts the external bots into the meeting ensuring that the organizers have full control over the presence of these bots."

Rollout is currently slated for May 2026, but that's subject to change. Microsoft occasionally has to delay feature rollouts for a variety of reasons. When it does ship, it will be available on Teams for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux.

Malicious bots come in several varieties, none of which are good. Some bots record meetings, take screenshots, or transcribe what's spoken in an attempt to obtain sensitive data. Others may try to impersonate people at the company to trick attendees into sharing information.

While the new Microsoft Teams feature will add a layer of protection, its upcoming rollout serves as a reminder to pay closer attention to who is admitted to meetings.

Have you ever seen someone accidentally admitted to a meeting? What protections do you have in place to prevent bots and bad actors from attending meetings? Let me know in the comments!

