That silent "AI Assistant" in the corner isn't always a company tool. Microsoft is finally giving you a way to lock the door on data-scraping hitchhikers.

We’ve become so used to AI note-takers and transcript bots that we’ve stopped questioning them. But what if that bot in a meeting isn't a company tool or even supposed to be there? That could pose security risks for you, your company, and any clients being discussed.

A new Microsoft Teams feature aims to block unwanted bots from attending meetings.

