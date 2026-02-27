Microsoft Teams finally copied this basic WhatsApp feature — but it still beat Slack to the punch
A new batch of Teams updates improves message forwarding, makes it easier to find files, and makes meeting views more flexible.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Microsoft Teams got a bunch of new features this month. Messages, meetings, Teams Phones, and security have all been improved.
A blog post from Microsoft outlines all the new features, but a few stand out above the rest. Below the quick list of changes is a list of details on my favorite new features:
- Select multiple messages to forward
- Grid view for files in Teams search results
- Trust Indicators in Teams show familiarity with external collaborators
- Unified Copilot experience in Teams meetings
- Customizable meeting recap templates
- Meeting recap summaries with visual references
- Resizable right & top gallery
- Custom banner for recording and transcription
- Network Strength Indicator in Teams
Forwarding multiple messages
Microsoft Teams now supports forwarding multiple messages at once. You can select up to five messages from a chat or channel to forward together.
The addition makes it much easier to share a group of messages and is a welcome change. I was surprised to see the option took so long to make its way to Teams since WhatsApp has supported forwarding multiple messages for years. But Slack still lacks the feature, so Teams one-upped its main rival.
Grid view for files in Teams search results
Following an update, Teams now has the option to show a grid of files that appear through search. The new layout makes it easy to tell files apart since it shows a preview of each item.
List view is still the default view within Teams search. To use grid view, you need to navigate to the Files tab and toggle the option.
More flexible gallery
The gallery within Teams meetings is now more customizable. You can adjust the size of the gallery on the right side of a meeting, allowing you to focus more on an individual presenter or shared content. Alternatively, you can focus on the people within the gallery on the right by enlarging it.
