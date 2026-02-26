Microsoft replaced Designer in Teams with Copilot — because apparently Copilot needs every job

Microsoft is phasing out Teams’ Designer bot and banners, moving creative features into Copilot.

Remember Microsoft Designer? The AI-powered tool has the capability of creating social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. It shipped to broad availability across web, mobile, and Windows 11 in 2024.

Microsoft integrated Designer into its Microsoft 365 suite of productivity apps, including Teams, to facilitate easier generation of images and designs within the user's workflow.

Over the past few weeks, multiple reports have emerged claiming that virtually no one is using Copilot, though Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella indicated that Copilot AI usage has surged, growing nearly 3x year-over-year.

However, a separate report suggested that only 3.3% of Microsoft 365 and Office 365 users who interact with Copilot Chat actually pay for it despite the company's massive $37.5 billion on its AI-themed efforts in the last quarter.

This could just be another unique play by Microsoft to grow Copilot's user base.

