Click for next article

You will no longer need to switch between Edge and Copilot to use Microsoft's AI app alongside the web.

Microsoft Copilot is on a roll. Copilot Tasks just launched and has been well received, and a new Copilot feature in Outlook can automatically reschedule meetings when a conflict arises.

Now, Insiders can test a feature in Copilot that opens links in a sidepane rather than making you hop into a different app.

Copilot trails ChatGPT and competes closely with Gemini in terms of usage. Those figures could shift if Copilot continues to gain useful features.

At the moment, clicking a link within Copilot opens a browser window. You could snap Copilot and your browser next to each other, of course, but that takes a couple of extra clicks.

The new feature for Copilot can also access the context of any opened tabs in the sidepane (if you grant permission). That way, you can ask questions about what appears on a webpage or have Copilot perform tasks based on that content.

Opened tabs are saved with your conversation with Copilot, so you can jump back in easily.

You no longer have to jump between apps to use Copilot while viewing the web. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The addition to Copilot seems similar to what I called "the worst Edge feature ever," but there's a key difference. The controversial Edge feature opens Copilot in a side panel within Edge when you click links in Outlook. The new Copilot feature is for when you're already in the Copilot app.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Microsoft is often accused of pushing AI onto users. Edge popping open a Copilot sidepanel feels aggressive. But those already in the Copilot app are presumably fine with AI and will likely welcome being able to use the tool side-by-side with browser tabs.

Of course, using Copilot's sidepane like this also gets you to use Microsoft Edge, so there's some pushing going on by Microsoft here.

The update to Copilot also improves performance and reliability, according to Microsoft. It adds some other features as well, including Podcasts, Study, and Learn mode. Those modes are already available on the Copilot website and are now available within the app.

The update is rolling out gradually to Insider Channels. You should see the changes soon if you're running version 146.0.3856.39 or higher of Copilot.

🗨️ Are you tired of Microsoft Edge following you into every app you open?

Is the new Copilot browser side panel a genuine time-saver for your workflow, or just another way to force Edge onto your desktop? Let me know in the comments, and make sure to take part in our poll below:

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.