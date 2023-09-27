How to disable Windows Copilot in Windows 11

On Windows 11, Copilot is your new digital assistant that replaces Cortana and introduces different capabilities. For example, the new assistant can provide complete answers to any question, summarize website content, create images from a simple description, and perhaps one of the best features is the ability to change system settings with a simple prompt.

Although Microsoft aims for "Copilot" as a feature to accelerate your task, making you more productive and saving you time, you can enable or disable the feature anytime.

Copilot is available on Windows 11 as a preview starting with the September 2023 update. However, initially, it's only available in select markets, such as North America and parts of South America and Asia, and the company is expected to expand the availability of the chatbot to other markets in the future.

This how-to guide will outline the steps to turn the new Copilot feature on or off on your computer running Windows 11.

How to enable Copilot on Windows 11 version 22H2 or 23H2

To show the Copilot button in the Taskbar on Windows 11 Home, Pro, and Enterprise, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Personalization. Click the Taskbar page on the right side.

Under the "Taskbar items" settings, turn on the "Copilot (preview)" toggle switch.

Once you complete the steps, the Copilot button will appear in the Taskbar.

How to disable Copilot on Windows 11 version 22H2 or 23H2

To hide the Copilot button on Windows 11 Home, Pro, and Enterprise, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Personalization. Click the Taskbar page on the right side.

Under the "Taskbar items" settings, turn off the "Copilot (preview)" toggle switch.

After you complete the steps, the Copilot button will no longer be available on the Taskbar. However, you can still use the "Windows key + C" keyboard shortcut to invoke the chatbot.

How to enable Copilot from Group Policy on Windows 11 version 22H2 or 23H2

To enable Copilot through Group Policy on Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Group Policy Editor and click the top result to open the app. Open the following path: User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Copilot Right-click the "Turn off Windows Copilot" policy and select the Edit option.

Select the Not Configured option.

Click the Apply button. Click the OK button.

Once you complete the steps, the chatbot for Windows 11 should be available in the Taskbar and when using the "Windows key + C" keyboard shortcut.

It's important to note that this option only enables Copilot if the policy was misconfigured or you previously turned on the policy by mistake.

At the time of this writing, Microsoft is gradually rolling out the feature. As such, it may take some time for everyone to receive it. Also, as previously mentioned in the article, Copilot is currently limited to some markets.

How to disable Copilot from Group Policy on Windows 11 version 22H2 or 23H2

To disable Copilot through Group Policy on Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Group Policy Editor and click the top result to open the app. Open the following path: User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Copilot Right-click the "Turn off Windows Copilot" policy and select the Edit option.

Select the Enabled option.

Click the Apply button. Click the OK button.

After you complete the steps, the Copilot feature will no longer be available on Windows 11.

