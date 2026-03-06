Click for next article

Put down that Kar98. Toss aside your M4A1. Call of Duty: Warzone's next big update introduces the Blackout-inspired mode, Black Ops Royale, and it's bringing some big changes to weapon loadouts.

Call of Duty: Warzone's meta loadouts are a thing of the past. Rather than rapidly completing contracts to earn cash to buy your favorite gear, Black Ops Royale will require players to earn their victories with nothing more than what they can scavenge from Avalon.

As with standard Warzone, Black Ops Royale will feature supply boxes — regular and Guild-branded — that will spit out weapons, armor plates, tacticals, killstreaks, and consumable perks.

Weapon rarity will return, but the newly introduced Build Archetype will change the way you can upgrade and build out your weapons while on the ground in Avalon.

Weapon rarity in Black Ops Royale

Weapon rarity affects the attachments available on your guns. Attachment kits help to increase rarity for better weapon stats. (Image credit: Activision)

Weapon rarity doesn't change much from standard Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay to Black Ops Royale, but one notable difference is that all weapons will have five predetermined attachments.

While all five attachments are visible in the upgrade path for every weapon, only the number of attachments currently active for that rarity is highlighted. The remaining attachments remain grayed out until the weapon is upgraded to that rarity. This provides players a chance to get visual intel on potential upgrades for a weapon at a quick glance.

Weapon rarity and attachment count are:

Common (Gray): One attachment

One attachment Uncommon (Green): Two attachments

Two attachments Rare (Blue): Three attachments

Three attachments Epic (Purple): Four attachments

Four attachments Legendary (Orange): Five attachments (maximum for normally secured weapons)

The available attachments can be viewed by inspecting the weapon, checking the Tac Map > Upgrade Path menu, or when you upgrade the weapon. Attachments that are highlighted are visually fixed to the weapon and active upon pickup, while grayed-out attachments are automatically added to the weapon as its rarity is increased.

Attachment kits can be found and used to upgrade a weapon's rarity, with the end goal of unlocking all predetermined attachments for your weapon. There's no swapping out for meta loadouts or planning your own gun builds. Black Ops Royale is all about the scavenger experience. Attachment kits are easy to spot thanks to their signature purple glow.

Players will need to find attachment kits in loot to upgrade weapon rarity. (Image credit: Activision)

Weapon archetypes and building for playstyles in Black Ops Royale

The weapons you loot in Black Ops Royale are play tested and built to cater to distinct playstyles, creating Weapon Archetypes. Archetype themes are named according to the playstyles they cater to, with the Call of Duty team having shared builds named "CQB", "Raider", "Covert", "Viper", "Heavy Metal", "Stalker" ahead of launch.

The team also shared an example of the "Covert" archetype, describing it as the AK-27 with a silencer and extended magazine size.

Weapon archetypes aren't locked into specific locations, and any archetype can be looted from any supply box in Avalon. However, the available looted weapons are exclusively from the Black Ops 7 armory. Weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops 6 will not be a part of the loot pool for Black Ops Royale.

Weapon archetypes are built out to cater to specific playstyles. (Image credit: Activision)

The following weapon archetype themes are to be expected in Black Ops Royale; however, weapon archetype availability and stats may be adjusted throughout the season:

Assault rifle types include CQB, Recon, and Covert. (Image credit: Activision)

Assault rifle archetype: CQB Front line and aggressive loadout that bridges the gap between an AR and SMG. Available on the M15 MOD 0, DS20 Mirage, Peacekeeper Mk1, and EGRT-17. Potential upgrades include increased ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, sprint speed, aim-walking speed, horizontal recoil control, 45-round mag, red dot optic.

Assault rifle archetype: Recon Veteran long-range player, built for holding positions and challenging at range. Available on the M15 MOD 0, AK-27, MXR-17, Maddox RFB, EGRT-17. Potential upgrades include increased vertical recoil control, horizontal recoil control, bullet velocity, all damage ranges, flinch resistance, 3x scope, 60-round mag.

Assault rifle archetype: Covert Under the radar gameplay, maintaining accuracy and stealth. Available on the AK-27, MXR-17, DS20 Mirage, Peacekeeper Mk1, Maddox RFB. Potential upgrades include a suppressor, increased mid-damage range, aiming movement speed, vertical recoil control, non-sprint speed, ADS speed, 45-round mag, 2x scope, and a laser.



SMG archetypes include Burner, Stalker, and Mantis. (Image credit: Activision)

SMG archetype: Burner Built for close-quarters combat with fast movement and improved reaction times. Available on the Ryden 45K, Razor 9mm, Kogot-7, REV-46. Potential upgrades include ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, rate of fire, sprint movement speed, hipfire spread, iron sights, and a 40-round mag.

SMG archetype: Stalker For the flankers who want to stay under the radar. Available on the Ryden 45K, Razor 9mm, Dravec 45, Carbon 57, Sturmwolf, Kogot-7, REV-46. Potential upgrades include suppressed fire, aiming movement speed, horizontal recoil control, non-sprint speed, damage range, hybrid scope (1x vs 2x) or MM optic, 40-round mag.

SMG archetype: Mantis Bridging the gap between SMG and Assault Rifles by improving effectiveness at SMG's max ranges. Available on the Dravec 45, Carbon 57, and Sturmwolf. Increased stats include damage range, bullet velocity, vertical recoil control, horizontal recoil control, flinch resistance, 2x scope, 50-round mag.



Shotgun archetypes include Raider, Bug Out, and Striker. (Image credit: Activision)

Shotgun archetype: Raider Designed for aggressive rushers running the M10 Breacher or Echo 12. Increased stats include sprint speed, sprint to fire speed, aimed walking speed, hipfire spread, ADS speed, and fire rate.

Shotgun archetype: Bug Out Built for steady aim and combat readiness on the M10 Breacher. Increased stats include damage range, ADS pellet spread, vertical recoil, aiming movement speed, magazine size.

Shotgun archetype: Striker Good damage up close, but better and more effective damage at mid-range. Available on the M10 Breacher. Improved aiming movement speed, ADS pellet spread, damage range, and ADS speed.



LMG archetypes include Lockdown, Patrol, and Heavy Metal. (Image credit: Activision)

LMG Archetype: Lockdown Intended for those who want to hold down a position, at the cost of mobility. Available on the Sokol 545. Attachment improvements include suppressed fire, aiming movement speed, ADS speed, horizontal recoil, movement speed, rate of fire.

LMG archetype: Patrol For the more mobile LMG-fans, available on the MK.72 and XM325. Increased stats include sprint speed, sprint-to-fire speed, aimed movement speed, vertical recoil control, hipfire spread, red dot optic.

LMG archetype: Heavy Metal Long-range engagements with heavy firepower on the MK.76, Sokol 545, and XM325. Increased stats via attachments include vertical and horizontal recoil, damage range, flinch resistance, ADS speed, and bullet velocity.



Marksman rifle archetypes include Scout and Widow while Sniper rifle archetypes include Viper and Redacted. (Image credit: Activision)

Marksman rifle archetype: Scout Mobile, with quick target identification and engagement. This one's for the would-be quickscopers using the M34 Novaline. Increased stats via attachment kits include damage range, magazine size, aiming idle sway, and flinch resistance.

Marskman rifle archetype: Widow For the stealthy, this M34 Novaline archetype is for those who want to stay under the radar without sacrificing mobility. Increased stats include suppressed fire, aiming movement speed, ADS speed, vertical recoil control, and fire rate.

Sniper rifle archetype: Viper If you want a heavy-hitting rifle that can take out foes in one shot, this VS Recon archetype is what you're looking for in Avalon. Attachment increases include bullet velocity, flinch resistance, aiming idle sway, vertical recoil control, and rechamber speed.

Sniper rifle archetype: Redacted It's not Black Ops without a little redaction. This Hawker HX archetype favors shooting and movement with stealth. Increased stats include suppressed fire, bullet velocity, damage range, rechamber speed, ADS, and flinch resistance.



Pistol archetypes include CQB, Akimbo, and Sentinel. (Image credit: Activision)

Pistol archetype: CQB Similar to the assault rifle archetype of the same name, CQB is built for close-range engagements with a quickdraw Jäger 45. Increased stats include ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, sprint speed, fire rate, and magazine size.

Pistol archetype: Akimbo Two is better than one, so dual-wield CODA 9 pistols for rapid engagements. Upgrades include dual wield, hipfire spread, sprint-to-fire speed, sprint speed, damage range, and magazine size.

Pistol archetype: Sentinel Pistol fans can enjoy stealthy gameplay too with the Velox 5.7. Kit upgrades include suppressed fire, damage range, vertical recoil, aiming movement speed, magazine size, 1x optic.



Launchers, specials, and melee weaponry can also be looted in Black Ops Royale. However, these weapons will not feature archetype themes.

Exotic weapons offer an exception to the rules of archetypes

Exotic weapons are exceedingly rare and sometimes only one can be found per match. (Image credit: Activision)

It's not Call of Duty: Warzone without a little chaos thrown in for good measure. Exotic weapons offer a deviation from normal weapon rarity and archetype rules. These weapons might feature unique abilities that can turn the tide of battle, but you're going to have to struggle a little more to get your hands on them.

Exotic weapons can have up to eight attachments and feature the Ultra (gold) rarity level. There's no need for weapon kits; they're already maxed out immediately. There could be as few as one per match, so good luck getting your hands on one.

An example of an exotic weapon players can find in Black Ops Royale is the "Backdrive", a Dravec 45 SMG variant featuring eight attachments and some additional abilities just to make things spicy.

"Backdrive" Dravec 45 exotic SMG 45% Improved Damage Range 40% Faster Reload Speed 30% Faster Jog, Sprint & ADS Move Speed 80 Round Mag 50% Faster ADS Speed 70% Faster Sprint to Fire Speed Reflex Optic 10% Faster Fire Rate 40% Reduced Recoil



Equipment and scorestreaks, new and returning

Customized loadouts are out for Black Ops Royale, but there is still plenty of equipment and score streaks that can be found in supply boxes as loot. The following gear is confirmed for Black Ops Royale:

Tactical gear can be found as supply box loot. (Image credit: Activision)