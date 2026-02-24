After reporting earlier this week that Marathon will be getting exclusive charms on PC and Xbox, and speculating about what those rewards might look like, the studio has now confirmed the details, at least for Xbox. Marathon shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), outlining exactly what players can expect.

Marathon, despite its rocky reveal and delays, is actually shaping up to look quite fun. At the very least, I am excited to get my hands on it and try it out with some friends. As an avid Xbox player, I now also know what to expect when it comes to exclusive cosmetics.

It is not quite what I had hoped for. Still, it is neat enough that it is worth sharing, so let’s jump right in. Compared to what PlayStation players are getting, the difference is noticeable.

To jog your memory, PlayStation Plus members are receiving three charms themed around Helldivers 2, Death Stranding 2, and Ghost of Yotei. Xbox players, however, are getting Minecraft-themed charms. There are two in total, one inspired by a Creeper and another by an Emerald.

Marathon's exclusive Xbox charms. (Image credit: Bungie)

They do not look bad at all. Quite the opposite, in fact. Still, given this is Bungie, and considering Destiny 2 previously featured Halo-inspired weapons, while Helldivers 2 received a full Halo crossover with ODST and a new map based on New Alexandria, I admittedly expected something Halo-themed here as well.

Perhaps I expected too much, and unfortunately, we do not yet know what PC players can expect.

Marathon is set to release on March 5, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Ahead of launch, a server slam will go live on February 26, 2026, giving everyone a chance to try the game before release.

The team has also been sharing additional details in the lead-up to launch, confirming that cheaters will be permanently banned with no second chances. The game will also feature dedicated servers, along with a reconnect system for players who disconnect mid-match.

All great features to see.

Are you excited for Marathon?

What do you think of the Xbox exclusive charms in Marathon? Let us know in the comments and make sure to take part in our poll below:

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.