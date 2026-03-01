Lenovo might have solved dual-screen laptops — Modular ports are great, but swappable screens? This ThinkBook concept levels up the form factor.

Dual-screen laptops are evolving, and Lenovo's ThinkBook Modular concept is the best example I've seen so far.

A look at Lenovo's ThinkBook Modular concept dual-screen laptop. (Image credit: Lenovo)

I'm admittedly a bit of a sucker when it comes to dual-screen laptops, so Lenovo's new modular ThinkBook, shown off at MWC 2026, grabbed my attention immediately.

Not only is it a fresh take on how a dual-screen laptop handles all the extra hardware, but it's also a dream come true for anyone who never seems to have the right selection of ports.

A look at the separate modular parts of the new ThinkBook concept, with extra ports and POGO-to-USB-C cable included.(Image credit: Lenovo)

The keyboard and touchpad slab isn't actually permanently attached to the base of the laptop. It clips into place with POGO pins and magnets, and it's easily removed to be used wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Why remove the keyboard from the base of the PC? To make room for a second 14-inch display, of course. It attaches to the same magnets and POGO pins that the keyboard uses, allowing you to create a dual-screen laptop that works in horizontal or vertical orientations.

Lenovo also placed POGO pins and magnets on the outside of the laptop's lid, allowing users to attach the display in an outward-facing manner. That's great for collaboration, and it also serves as storage for the second display when it's not in use.

Building on the Yoga Book 9i and Zenbook Duo's brilliant designs