Amongst the myriad of new hardware shown off by Lenovo at MWC 2026, there's another announcement that gives us new information about the AI super agent known as Qira.

If you haven't heard of Qira, it's Lenovo's personal AI assistant that I went hands-on with at CES 2026. Lenovo calls it a "Personal Ambient Intelligence" that is capable of becoming your digital twin as it learns about your personality, your workflow, and your devices.

Announced at MWC, Qira is beginning its rollout on "more than 20 devices" in the next month or so. It will arrive with a combination of pre-loaded software and updates to existing hardware, with Lenovo stating that everything from ThinkPad to Yoga to Legion to IdeaPad will have devices compatible with the AI super agent.

Qira is expected to launch first in nine separate regions, including the US, UK, India, Latin America, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and Brazil. Lenovo has six languages covered at launch, including English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Portuguese.

What is Lenovo Qira, and why would I need it?

Lenovo Qira is just a small logo on your screen until you need it. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Let me back up for a moment and explain Qira. Lenovo has been toying with the idea of a personal AI super-agent for at least a couple of years. Lenovo exec VP and President of Intelligent Devices Group, Luca Rossi, hinted at it during an IFA 2025 roundtable discussion, and it was officially revealed roughly four months later.

Qira is designed to work across Lenovo laptops, tablets, and Motorola phones, not to mention some additional accessories that may or may not officially come to market. It's essentially an intelligence layer that learns who you are, what you do, and how you do it, over time becoming a digital approximation of your twin.

Your personal Qira is carried over across your devices, and it remembers everything it has seen, heard, and done. You can tell it what to do (if it hasn't already taken proactive steps based on your regular routines), and it will carry out instructions in other apps, often using popular LLMs like ChatGPT and Gemini.

No walled gardens for Lenovo's Qira

Lenovo Qira is coming to a range of ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad laptops.

Similar to how it can function with the help of different AI models, Lenovo plans to unleash Qira on more than just its own devices once it's in a more stable state. Qira is also designed to work on Motorola phones, and Lenovo says it will arrive there later this year, along with new supported languages.

It all seems a tad dystopian, I know, but what doesn't these days? My biggest concern involves privacy and data security, though I've been reassured that Lenovo "will have a very transparent and clear approach for the user."

I've said in the past that this sort of AI assistant seems like a godsend for someone as disorganized as I am; if Lenovo can indeed satisfy my privacy concerns, I foresee this becoming a regular tool in my productivity arsenal.

What do you think about Lenovo Qira?

Is Qira something you're eager to test out? Like me, are you interested in what it can do for organization and productivity? Let me know what you think in the comments section!

