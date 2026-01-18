Lenovo's ThinkPad X9 15-inch is a Copilot+ AI PC. While amazing, it's AI features are still the same from 2025, with few new features that leverage the NPU introduced since.

Microsoft wants you to believe the “AI PC” is the future. Copilot+ laptops, neural processing units (NPUs), and promises of local AI magic are being pitched as the next great leap in personal computing.

But as we settle into 2026, I can’t shake the feeling that we’ve been here before—and that the hype may be running ahead of reality. Heck, even Dell made some news recently, noting the whole AI PC thing really isn't working as a pitch to consumers.

The AI PC promise

On paper, the AI PC sounds transformative. Dedicated NPUs promise faster, more efficient AI tasks without draining your battery or sending everything to the cloud. Copilot is supposed to become your ever-present assistant, summarizing documents, generating images, and streamlin