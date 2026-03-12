Microsoft's Windows and Devices lead now reports directly to CEO Satya Nadella in important leadership shakeup

Microsoft's EVP of Experiences & Devices is retiring, and four new leads are taking his place who will now report directly to the CEO instead going forward.

Microsoft has announced some leadership changes internally that impact the Windows & Devices, Office, and LinkedIn orgs at the company. Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of the Experiences & Devices division has announced that he's retiring, and four leaders are being promoted in his place, reporting directly to CEO Satya Nadella.

Those four leaders are Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice president of Windows & Devices, Ryan Roslanksky, Office and LinkedIn lead, Perry Clarke, Microsoft 365 Core lead, and Business and Industry Copilot lead Charles Lamanna.

