Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm, delivers all the details on its upcoming Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme laptop chip during the 2025 Snapdragon Summit.

Qualcomm’s big bet on Windows PCs just got a lot more interesting. Announced last week, the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme is the company’s new flagship laptop processor, and today we have the first official benchmark data. If these numbers hold up in shipping devices, the X2 Elite Extreme could redefine what we expect from premium Windows laptops — delivering desktop-class performance while still sipping power for all-day battery life.

A clean sweep across CPU, GPU, and AI benchmarks

The press got to experience live, real-world benchmarking of production-ready Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme chips in official Qualcomm reference-design laptops. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

Last week, during Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit, the media were treated to an hour-long session detailing reference-design laptops running production-ready versions of its flagship Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme laptop processor, now with 18 cores and the ability to hit 5.0GHz, a first for Arm-based processors, according to Qualcomm.

Like the original Snapdragon X Elite announcement two years ago, these benchmarks were run in real-time by the press so that we could see the range of the results and repeatability. And like two years ago, I have little reason to doubt the numbers, although it should be noted that when these chips hit real consumer PCs in 2026, thermal configurations by OEMs can result in differing numbers.

Indeed, like the original Snapdragon X Elite chips, laptop makers could opt for fanless designs, passive cooling (no fans, open vents), or active cooling with one or even two fans along with various heat sinks and vapor chambers.

Likewise, in conversations with Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm, I was told that we should also expect the performance of the X2 Elite Extreme to behave the same on battery as when plugged in, something that has challenged AMD and Intel laptops in the past.

Getting to the benchmarks themselves, Qualcomm’s charts paint a clear picture: the X2 Elite Extreme isn’t just competitive — it’s dominant in nearly every metric.

So, let's take a closer look!

Single-core performance

In Geekbench 6.5 single-core, the X2 Elite Extreme posts a score of 4,080, edging out Apple’s M4 (3,872) and leaving AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (2,881) and Intel’s Core Ultra 9 288V (2,919) far behind.

Qualcomm claims up to 41% faster single-core performance versus rivals, which is critical for everyday responsiveness, app launches, and lightly threaded workloads.

While Qualcomm did not list the M4 Pro from Apple (in its 14 CPU core configuration), that chip is known to score around ~3,900–4,000 on Geekbench 6.5, which is just behind Qualcomm's claimed 4,080 for the X2 Elite Extreme.

Of course, the M4 Pro peaks at 4.5GHz, which, while no slouch, is far behind Qualcomm's 5.0GHz speed for two of the prime cores found on the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme.

Also, as noted above, the new X2 Elite Extreme is 39% faster on single core than the original Snapdragon X Elite, which first shipped in June 2024.

The bottom line: Peaking at 5.0GHz results in some powerful results for Qualcomm in a category that usually Intel and Apple take the lead in.

Multi-core performance

The multi-core story is even more dramatic. With a Geekbench 6.5 multi-core score of 23,491, the X2 Elite Extreme nearly doubles the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (11,386) and comfortably outpaces Apple’s M4 (15,146) and AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 370 (15,443). Qualcomm’s claim of “2x faster CPU performance” versus Intel’s top mobile chip is backed by these numbers — a rare feat in the laptop space.

What about Apple's M4 Pro? Apple's 14-core chip yields a score just under 23,000 at ~22,544 on Geekbench 6.5, which is still about 1,000 points less than what Qualcomm is claiming on its reference laptop, where it scored an impressive 23,491. Of course, Qualcomm is clearly benefiting from four more cores (18) versus Apple's 14 and the ability for two of those cores to peak at 5.0GHz.

Qualcomm's new X2 Elite Extreme versus last year's X Elite. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

And compared to last year's Snapdragon X Elite (12-cores), the new X2 Elite Extreme is now 50% faster on Geekbench multi-core, which is no doubt due to the faster chip performance and six additional cores.

The bottom line: 18 cores in an Ultrabook-form factor is a lot, especially when two of those cores peak at a record-setting 5.0GHz (for Arm64).

GPU performance

GPU performance of the new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme versus the competition from Apple, AMD, and Intel. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Integrated graphics have long been a weak spot for Windows laptops, but the X2 Elite Extreme’s Adreno GPU changes that. In 3DMark Solar Bay, it scores 90.06, up to 61% faster than the next-best competitor. That’s a huge win for creators, casual gamers, and anyone relying on GPU acceleration for video editing or 3D work.

When combined with the just-released anti-cheat features with Arm64 support in the Windows Insider builds, there's a good chance that gaming could get a massive boost on the X2 Elite Extreme, not to mention performance for Adobe video editing apps.

The bottom line: The X2 Elite Extreme has a significantly better GPU, making it potentially an excellent gaming machine.

AI/NPU performance

NPU performance on the new X2 Elite Extreme blows away every other laptop currently on the market. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping result comes from the Procyon AI Computer Vision benchmark. The X2 Elite Extreme’s NPU hits 4,151, compared to Apple’s M4 (2,121), AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (1,742), and Intel’s Core Ultra 9 185H (719).

Qualcomm touts up to 5.7x AI performance, which could be transformative for on-device AI workloads — from real-time translation to generative image creation — without hammering the battery.

The original Snapdragon X Elite, announced in late 2023, featured an integrated Hexagon NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) for AI workloads — already a strong figure for a Windows laptop chip. With the new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme, Qualcomm has pushed that ceiling dramatically higher, delivering 80 TOPS in the refreshed NPU.

That’s nearly double the AI throughput of its predecessor and a primary reason the X2 Elite Extreme dominates the Procyon AI benchmark results, outperforming Apple’s M4 and M4 Pro (~2,200–2,300), as well as the latest Intel and AMD offerings.

This leap in TOPS means the X2 Elite Extreme can handle far more complex on-device AI tasks — from real-time vision processing to generative media creation — without relying on the cloud, all while maintaining the power efficiency ARM designs are known for.

Of course, there are unlikely many apps that can leverage 80 TOPS at the moment, but such a raised ceiling gives developers much more runway to experiment with heavy localized AI processing, something we haven't seen too much of yet.

The bottom line: Qualcomm, again, leads the way for AI PCs.

Under the hood: a new architecture for Windows laptops

(Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

The Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme is built on Qualcomm’s latest Oryon CPU cores, paired with an upgraded Adreno GPU and a next-gen Hexagon NPU. The architecture emphasizes:

High IPC (instructions per cycle) for both single-threaded and multi-threaded tasks.

Advanced power gating to shut down unused cores and subsystems instantly.

Unified memory architecture for faster data sharing between CPU, GPU, and NPU.

3nm process

3rd Gen Oryon cores (up from first gen)

12 Prime Cores (4.4 GHz) + 6 Performance Cores (3.6 GHz)

Up to 5.0 GHz dual-core boost

53 MB total cache

GPU: DirectX 12.2 Ultimate, Vulkan 1.4, OpenCL 3.0, Enhanced GMEM, Ray tracing improvements

80 TOPS Hexagon NPU

LPDDR5x-9523 MT/s

228 GB/s Bandwidth

This isn’t just a speed play — Qualcomm is betting that its ARM-based design can deliver desktop-class performance at mobile-class power draw, enabling thin, fanless designs or ultra-light laptops with battery life measured in days, not hours.



One of the more intriguing aspects of the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme is its memory‑in‑package design, a departure from the off‑package RAM used in other X2 Elite variants. Qualcomm is using a System‑in‑Package (SiP) approach here, integrating the RAM directly alongside the CPU, GPU, and NPU on the same substrate.

This proximity slashes latency and boosts bandwidth — up to 228 GB/s compared to 152 GB/s on the off‑package models — while also enabling a unified memory architecture similar in concept to Apple’s M‑series chips, where CPU and GPU share the same pool for faster, more efficient data access.



The Extreme configuration shown by Qualcomm includes 48 GB of embedded RAM, though OEMs can choose different capacities, and that memory can be flexibly allocated between system tasks and graphics workloads. For high‑end Windows laptops, this design means more consistent performance under load, better efficiency in compact chassis, and the potential for sleeker devices without sacrificing capability.

Why this matters for Windows PCs

For years, Apple’s M-series chips have been the benchmark for performance-per-watt in laptops, leaving Intel and AMD scrambling to catch up. Qualcomm’s X2 Elite Extreme is the first Windows-focused processor that appears to match — and in some cases exceed — Apple’s performance while promising the kind of battery life ARM designs are known for.

Granted, the first-gen Snapdragon X processors already were catching up to Apple, but this next gen, built on new Oryon 3 cores, looks to be a much stronger outing that also leaves Intel and AMD in the dust in all three categories (CPU, GPU, and NPU).

The road ahead

(Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

Benchmarks are one thing; real-world performance is another. Qualcomm’s numbers are impressive, but the proof will come when retail devices hit shelves and reviewers like me put them through diverse workloads.

Still, if these results hold (and I have little reason to doubt that they won't), the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme could be the most significant leap for high-end Windows PCs in a decade — not just catching up to Apple, but setting a new bar for what portable computing can be.

Sure, Apple will have the M5 series coming out around the same time as Qualcomm's X2 Elite Extreme, and I wouldn't be surprised if it rivals or beats Snapdragon's performance. But really, such a win means very little, as it is Intel and AMD that are Qualcomm's real competition, and, at least there, it seems to have solidified its position as the best CPU, GPU, and NPU for premium lightweight Windows laptops.

Being able to run neck and neck with Apple's 5th-gen processors on only its 2nd-gen outing says Qualcomm is here to play for keeps.

Additional things to watch? How do Qualcomm's other X2 chips (X2 Elite) and forthcoming X2 and X2 Plus (not yet announced, but presumed) compare to Apple's chips? I suspect Apple will still lead in efficiency, but Qualcomm will still leave Intel and AMD scrambling.

When does Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme release?

As usual, there is a lag between when Qualcomm announces its chips and when they hit laptops you can actually buy.

Here, the company notes the "first half" of 2026 for the new Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme. Still, all the rumors I hear suggest we'll see some real hardware from OEM partners at CES in January 2026 in Las Vegas, which means shipping devices could land as early as February or early March. Qualcomm is optimistic we'll see those devices closer to the beginning of 2026 instead of June.

