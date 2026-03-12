Click for next article

If you’re looking for me to dump on the new MacBook Neo … this isn’t that. I’ll just default to the “it’s great for $599” position for the sake of simplicity.

Instead, I want to talk about the gaslighting Apple has done here and how tech media, as usual, just goes with it without even noticing it, which makes me perturbed. (And don’t get me started on how no one in the tech press reviews low-end Windows PCs, but now they suddenly care about the category.)

The truth about the iPad

For more than a decade, Apple insisted the iPad was the future of mainstream computing. Not a companion. Not a tablet. A replacement. The company spent years telling students, families, and budget‑conscious buyers that a $599 Windows laptop was unnecessary because the iPad was lighter, faster, more modern, and (if you believed the ads) simply a better computer. “What’s a computer?” wasn’t just a slogan. It was a thesis statement.

And then Apple released the MacBook Neo.

Suddenly, the same company that tried to convince the world that keyboards were optional and touchpads were relics is now selling a $599 laptop with a real OS, real ports (well, kinda), and real productivity features (up to a point). It’s a pivot so sharp that it borders on whiplash.

But it’s also the clearest admission Apple has made in years: the iPad was never the laptop replacement Apple wanted it to be.

The shift didn’t happen overnight. You could see the cracks forming. iPadOS kept absorbing laptop features, e.g., trackpad support, desktop‑class Safari, Stage Manager, and yet still felt like a tablet OS trying to cosplay as macOS. Meanwhile, the iPad lineup ballooned into a confusing ladder of overlapping prices and capabilities. The base iPad was too limited unless you upgraded it. The iPad Air drifted into laptop pricing. The iPad Pro became a luxury item.

And the accessories? They turned the whole value proposition upside down.

Once you add a Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 13‑inch (takes breath, at $319!), the iPad stops being a budget‑friendly alternative and becomes a more expensive, less capable laptop.

Of course, we all knew this. And Apple knows this. The Neo is the correction.

Yes, the Neo makes a lot of sense for Apple

(Image credit: Getty, Apple | Edited with Gemini)

It’s not just about value. macOS is simply better suited for the $599 buyer than iPadOS ever was. Students need multitasking that doesn’t feel like a puzzle. Office workers need apps that behave consistently. Families need a device that doesn’t require a $299 keyboard to feel complete. The Neo solves all of that without asking users to rethink what a computer is. It’s familiar, predictable, and—crucially—priced to compete with the Windows machines Apple spent years dismissing.

I even tongue-in-cheek asked someone on X why they want Neo for their kid and not an iPad (which is what Apple would have said a year ago), and they replied, “I honestly don’t love iPads. His (sp) is getting old and for the price, rather just jump him to a laptop as he starts getting more homework, etc., etc.”

It's a straightforward fact: iPads have never been suitable for serious work, despite Apple's claims.



Don't believe me? Search on X for all the people talking about great Neo will be for students this fall. They're falling over themselves! What happened to iPads being the answer? Silence. Probably some embarrassment.

There’s also a bigger strategic angle. Apple wants to grow Mac market share, especially in education and the low‑end PC segment, where Chromebooks have dominated (and where Google will try again later this year with its new Android PC OS). The iPad was supposed to be Apple’s Trojan horse in schools, but it never displaced cheap laptops. Teachers didn’t want to retrain workflows. Students didn’t want to fight with file management. Administrators didn’t want to buy keyboards for every device. And let’s not bring up the lack of repairability.

The Neo is Apple’s first real attempt to fight that battle on the right battlefield.

Analysts have already framed the Neo as a turning point. IDC called it a “shift in the history of the Mac,” which is analyst‑speak for “Apple finally admitted the iPad wasn’t doing the job.” Even Apple’s pricing strategy gives it away. The company that once treated the Mac as a premium-only product now sells a $599 model with aggressive positioning. This is simply a course correction, not an experiment.

Has anyone called Apple out directly? Not in the way you’d expect. Tech journalists rarely accuse Apple of hypocrisy outright, but the subtext is everywhere. Reviewers openly say the Neo makes the iPad look like a bad deal. Analysts highlight that the Neo targets the exact market the iPad failed to win. Education writers note that the Neo “changed the rules of the game overnight.” It’s all there, just wrapped in polite industry language.

But consumers don’t need the translation. They can see the shift. Apple spent years telling them the iPad was the future of computing. Now Apple is selling them a MacBook that does everything the iPad was supposed to do. It’s better, cheaper, and without accessories that cost half the price of the device.

The iPad was a bold idea that never fully aligned with how people actually work. The MacBook Neo is Apple finally acknowledging that the laptop isn’t going anywhere.

So, here's the deal: Apple didn’t just pivot. It corrected course. The iPad was a bold idea that never fully aligned with how people actually work. The MacBook Neo is Apple finally acknowledging that the laptop isn’t going anywhere, and that the company’s future in the mainstream computing market depends on embracing that reality rather than trying to reinvent it.

But the iPad will keep evolving, and it’ll keep being great at what it’s actually great at: playing games, streaming Netflix, and serving as a guilt‑soothing digital babysitter for parents who swear they’d never do that (sure you wouldn’t).

Apple finally owning up to the iPad myth

Surface Pro 12-inch (left) versus iPad Air (right). (Image credit: Microsoft | Apple | Edited with Gemini)

Over the past decade, iPad shipments have steadily drifted downward from their 2013–2014 peak, settling into a long stretch of flat‑to‑shrinking demand with only a brief pandemic bump to break the trend. The tablet market matured, the hype cooled, and the iPad shifted from “the future of computing” to a stable but contracting product line that no longer drives growth. It’s 100% still a big business, but the trajectory has been clear for years with slow erosion, not expansion, which is exactly why Apple needed something like the MacBook Neo to re‑enter the low‑end laptop fight.

Yes, Neo marks the end of an era as the moment Apple finally stopped pretending laptops were obsolete and rejoined the category it spent a decade dismissing.

And honestly, it’s about time.

Because next up is the real magic trick: Later this year, Apple will roll out a touchscreen MacBook and act like it invented the idea. After 15 years of Windows laptops doing it, Apple will stroll in, flip its hair, and watch the tech press swoon, while conveniently forgetting Steve Jobs calling touchscreen laptops “ergonomically terrible,” Tim Cook’s 2012 “toaster‑fridge” sneer, and the years Apple spent mocking Windows OEMs for chasing a “gimmick.”

And yes, Apple will get a pass. Again. The industry won’t blink. The amnesia will be instant.

But the receipts are there. And this time, people are paying attention. Or at least I am.

🗣️So, are we just pretending Apple didn't say all that?

For years, Apple told us the iPad was the future of computing. Now it’s selling a $599 MacBook and hoping no one remembers. The Neo is a quiet confession that the iPad never lived up to the pitch.

So what do you think? Is Apple finally being honest, or just rewriting the story again? Drop your take in the comments — especially if you’ve ever tried replacing a laptop with an iPad and lived to regret it.

