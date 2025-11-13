Lenovo says upcoming Android PCs will have "limited desktop features, app compatibility issues" and more problems when compared to Windows PCs

Lenovo has published an online Q&A that details what Google's upcoming Android PC platform will be good at, while also highlighting potential issues and concerns that customers might want to be wary of as they choose their next computer.

According to Lenovo, Android PCs will be excellent for lightweight and everyday computing tasks such as browsing the web, editing documents, joining meetings, watching media, and even some light photo and video editing.

"The intuitive interface and wide range of apps ensure that users can perform these tasks efficiently" says Lenovo. It also says that Android for PC will be a great choice for low-end or older hardware: "Android OS is designed to be lightweight, which means it can run smoothly on older or less powerful hardware. This makes it an excellent choice for users who want to repurpose older PCs or laptops."