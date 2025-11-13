Lenovo says upcoming Android PCs will have "limited desktop features, app compatibility issues" and more problems when compared to Windows PCs

News
By published

We now know more about Google's upcoming Android PC platform, thanks to a Q&A posted by Lenovo that reveals what Android for PC will be good at, and what it won't be good at.

Android and Windows 11 logos
Will your next PC run Android or Windows? (Image credit: Windows Central)

Lenovo has published an online Q&A that details what Google's upcoming Android PC platform will be good at, while also highlighting potential issues and concerns that customers might want to be wary of as they choose their next computer.

According to Lenovo, Android PCs will be excellent for lightweight and everyday computing tasks such as browsing the web, editing documents, joining meetings, watching media, and even some light photo and video editing.