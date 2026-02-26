The Stealth Pro remains one of Turtle Beach's best gaming headsets to date.

Best Buy is teaming up with Turtle Beach for a special campaign of discounts on some of our favorite gaming accessories to enrich your skills (and immersion).

One of the lucky ones is the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, an incredible gaming headset with impeccable sound, comfort, and build quality that's now on sale for a much more affordable $249.99 at Best Buy.

Why buy the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro gaming headset?

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro next to it's bundled wireless signal dock charger. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

If your gaming headset has an MSRP as high as $329.99, it better have the best cutting-edge technology and sound quality to justify the price. And yes, thankfully, Turtle Beach manages to meet such high demands and more, as our Executive Editor, Jez Corden, discovered in his 5-star review of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

It features 50mm "Nanoclear" neodymium audio drivers with a frequency response of 10Hz to 22kHz and Active Noise Cancellation with >25dB Noise Reduction at 100Hz. This gives you impeccable sound quality when listening to a game's soundtrack and audio design while filtering out distracting background noise that could get you killed during an intense boss fight.

What's more, this headset's Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity has no sound interference or degradation while active. This means you can listen to your favorite songs on Spotify while playing games without the game's sound quality being diminished.

Tweak the audio levels of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro to fit your comfort zone. (Image credit: Future)

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro also allows the player to customize its sound levels via on-ear controls and its EQ levels via the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Hub app to their personal preference.

Additionally, this gaming headset includes Turtle Beach's Superhuman hearing algorithm. This toggleable sound profile isolates and heightens specific noises, such as footsteps or a gun reloading, to give players a tactical advantage when watching for enemies in competitive PvP games like Overwatch and Call of Duty, or Extraction Shooters like Arc Raiders.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro's on-ear audio controls. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Other notable features of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro include comfortable leatherette ear cushions and a headband, a sturdy yet lightweight build, and swappable batteries with 12 hours of life before needing a recharge with a bundled wireless battery charging dock.

It also has a wireless range of 49 feet, and a detachable microphone with sublime audio quality and active noise cancellation so other people don't get distracted by background noise whenever you're speaking to them online.

With all these premium luxuries combined, it's no wonder it costs a hefty $329.99 at retail. Fortunately, you don't have to pay this price as, for a limited time, Best Buy is selling it with a 24% discount for $249.99 at Best Buy.

So, if you have been holding out for a discount on one of the best Xbox gaming headsets Turtle Beach has ever produced, now's the time to strike.

FAQ

What platforms is the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro compatible with? The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Mac.

What wireless connections does it have? The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro includes 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Can the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro be used wired? No. The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is purely a wireless gaming headset and its USB-C port is purely for charging its batteries or receiving firmware updates, not transmitting audio.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.