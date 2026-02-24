The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is one of Razer's best premium-grade controllers for Xbox and PC.

Hunting for the ultimate Xbox and PC with the best controls and ergonomics, since there are so many built by many companies to choose from.

So we're cutting out the detective work for you by spotlighting one of our favorite Xbox controllers that's now on sale for $139.99 at Amazon, called the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro.

With this bad guy's superb controls and build, you'll never have to worry about losing in games ever again.

Premium Razer controller 🎮 Save 30% ($60) Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller for Xbox: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

"Razer has finally made a wireless controller for the Xbox and overall it's absolutely brilliant. Combining the best aspects of previous Wolverine controllers, Razer has updated it for the present day with its excellent mouse switch technology, hall effect sticks and an ergonomic design that I would argue is better even than Microsoft's own." — Richard Devine, Managing Editor



Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

Why buy the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro?

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro in hand. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This Razer controller didn't earn our top spot for "Best Premium" controller among the best Xbox controllers for nothing.

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro features exceptional controls that feel good to click with little to no latency to your inputs whatsover so you don't worry about your character's being delayed in-game.

It also features Hall Effect analog sticks that have superior player-input accuracy to regular analog sticks while offering protection from "stick drift," so your character doesn't move on their own without your input.

Other notable features include four extra back buttons and two extra shoulder buttons that can be remapped to suit your playstyle, a polling rate of 1,000Hz on PC for extra player input accuracy, and a top-class design that's sturdy yet comfortable to hold while playing for several hours.

The four extra back buttons of the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro. (Image credit: Windows Central)

However, it's not perfect. Its battery life can drain somewhat too quickly; you will still need to use a USB port to connect a compatible wireless dongle to use it wirelessly, and it has an extremely heavy MSRP of $199.99

While there's little that can be done to fix the first two issues, Amazon has managed to fix the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro's steep price by cutting it down to $139.99.

So, if you're looking for a premium Xbox controller to help you ascend to the top of PvP leaderboards in Call of Duty or dominate the competition at Overwatch eSports tournaments, then we highly recommend the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro now that it's 30% more affordable.

Alternate discount

If the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is no longer in stock at Amazon or the discount expires, Best Buy has an alternative discount for $139.99 you can use just in case.

FAQ

Does it support Bluetooth? No. The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro can only be played via a 2.4GHz Razer Hyperspeed wireless dongle or via a USB-C cable.

How do I remap its extra back buttons and shoulder buttons? Download the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app available on the Microsoft Store on PC or Xbox consoles, then navigate its menus until you see options to remap the extra back buttons and shoulder buttons.

What platforms is this controller compatible with? The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

