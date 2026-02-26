Ditch Apple’s walled garden — this subscription-free digital frame is $20 off and works with OneDrive, Dropbox, and offline

published

OneDrive trounces iCloud in the area that matters most, the ability to share photos of my daughter with my parents through this frame.

Graphic of Pix-Star photo frame syncing images through OneDrive
The Pix-Star LUX digital frame can sync with OneDrive, Dropbox, and receive images via email. (Image credit: Pix-Star | Edited with Gemini)

If you're an Apple family trying to share photos with Android-using grandparents, you've probably realized iCloud is a walled garden. I've recently discovered a workaround that allows me to share photos to a digital frame without any hassle or recurring subscription.

The amount of photos in my library skyrocketed as soon as I had a daughter. Each day presents a new smile, skill, or pose. I'm sure my wife and I have taken over 1,000 photos since our daughter was born, and my