The Xbox accessory is flooded with so many expensive 3rd-party Xbox controllers that we often forget about the standard Xbox Series X|S controller by Microsoft.

While it may lack the advanced tech of its competitors, that doesn't stop this Xbox controller from being one of the best in the business/ It's got responsive controls, solid ergonomics, and an affordable price tag that's now a steal thanks to this 34% discount for $43.00 at Amazon.

What makes the traditional Xbox Series X|S controller worth buying?

The Xbox Series X|S controller on a Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

The best Xbox controllers are often the ones that don't feature complicated traits and just focus on the core fundamentals of fun controller design and performance.

The standard Xbox Series X|S controller does just that, as it features responsive controls with satisfying, clicky feedback and a lightweight build with smooth, ergonomic grips that fit perfectly in any hands.

It also includes a "Share" button to allow players to screencap and record their most epic (or their friend's most embarrassing) gaming moments and show them off for the world to see.

The best part is that the standard Xbox Series X|S controller's normally high price tag of $64.99 has been cut by 34%. So, if you're looking for a new inexpensive Xbox controller that won't set your budget back by a couple of weeks, then we strongly suggest grabbing the standard Xbox Series X|S controller now on sale for $43.00 at Amazon.

Alternative discount

If the main deal on the Xbox Wireless Controller expires or runs out of stock, here are some alternative discounts as back-up options:

FAQs

What platforms is the standard Xbox Series X|S controller compatible with? The standard Xbox Series X|S controller is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Android, iOS, Fire TV Sticks, Smart TVs and VR Headsets.

How do I fix stick drift on Xbox series X|S controller? If your Xbox Series X|S controller starts to suffer from "Stick Drift" (a tech issue where a controller starts moving a player character without the player's input), you can fix this by using one of the following options. Cleaning the base of the joystick with compressed air, recalibrate its input settings with the Xbox's Accessories app, push down the affected joystick and rotate it clockwise and counterclockwise ten times to dislodge any dust or crumbs, adjust its dead-zone in-game, or finally, spray the base of the joystick with tiny amounts of WD-40.

What is its battery life like? The standard Xbox Series X|S controller uses AA batteries and has a battery life of 30 hours before needing to recharge or replacing the batteries.

