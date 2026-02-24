Razer is one of the gaming industry's fan-favorite manufacturers of high-quality gaming headsets, and one of its finest examples, built for Xbox online gaming, is now enjoying a sweet 50% discount.

For just $99.99 at Amazon, you can get your hands on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro and experience the sound design of your favorite games enriched like never before.

What makes this Xbox gaming headset worth the money?

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox in hand. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Firstly, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset comes with Triforce Titanium 50mm audio drivers, a cutting-edge piece of technology that produces clear audio with rich highs and deep lows.

This means that while wearing this headset, your ears will be able to pick up the minutest sound design detail while playing a game for greater immersion. This can come in handy for heightening the atmospheric tension of horror games like Resident Evil, or listening for an enemy's footsteps so you don't get ambushed while playing Overwatch.

It also comes with noise-isolating earcups with memory foam cushioning to block out distracting background noise, a long battery life of up to 70 hours per charge, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a detachable Hyperclear Super Wideband Microphone to help convey your voice online with crisp detail so your teammates can hear you perfectly.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro comes in black or white. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

While the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming lacks useful features such as multi-source audio mixing for phone calls/voice chats while gaming, Razer Synapse support on PC, and specific eSports sound profiles, it's a small price to pay considering all the other amazing hardware specs it has going for it.

What's more is that its exorbitant MSRP of $199.99 has been broken in half, so that's now $99.99 at Amazon. Getting a 50% discount on one of the best Xbox headsets Razer has produced sounds too good to be true, but it is, and I highly recommend jumping on it if you enjoy gaming with headsets on Xbox.

Alternative discount offerings

The PC version of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is also on sale for $129.99, for those who prefer gaming on PC rather than Xbox consoles.

Additionally, we have found alternative discounts for the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro at other retailers for you to use in case Amazon's stock runs dry or its deal expires.

FAQ

What systems are compatible with this gaming headset? The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox can be used with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, Mac, Smartphones, tablets, and handheld gaming consoles like the Steam Deck and Xbox Ally.

Does it have Active Noise Cancellation? No, but it's memory foam earcups are designed to naturally block out background noise.

Does the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro allow the player to hear game audio and chat audio simultaneously? Yes, it can. Plus, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro allows players to adjust its game audio and chat audio balance levels.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.