There has never been a better time to get one of the best gaming laptops on the market.

One of the best Windows laptops money can buy is the Razer Blade 14, but it takes a lot of money to add this sleek and sophisticated gaming PC to your desk. The fact of the matter is, most people just don't want to spend that much money on their computer.

Well, the cost of entry just fell by a lot thanks to the steepest sale the Razer Blade 14 (2025) has ever enjoyed, bringing it down a whopping $700 to $1,999.99 at Razer.com. Don't worry, you can also find the same deal at Amazon.com, and wherever you buy the Blade 14, you'll get a copy of Borderlands 4 included.

This is still an ultra-premium laptop, but this stellar discount makes it a much more attractive option for anyone who wants a compact, powerful, and feature-packed 14-inch gaming laptop.

Razer Blade 14 (2025): was $2,699.99 now $1,999.99 at Razer. Comes with Borderlands 4 ($69.99) for FREE. Display: 14 inches, touch, 2.8K, OLED, 120Hz. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 365. GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (8GB). RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Copilot+ PC: ✅.

All of a sudden, the Blade 14 is a lot easier to recommend

A great RGB keyboard, massive touchpad, awesome speakers — the Blade 14 has it all. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I praised the Razer Blade 14 (2025) in my review for its incredible unibody design, impressive set of features, and consistent performance, but my greatest criticism was, understandably, the exorbitant price tag.

After all, why would someone consider the Blade 14 when the comparable ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 costs so much less? Razer may have no equal when it comes to design and build quality in gaming laptops, but many would rather save their cash and focus on performance and features instead.

You can get a slightly more powerful Zephyrus G14 for $2,399.99 at BestBuy.com right now, and that's a fantastic laptop. A $700 discount makes the new Blade 14 a strong alternative, though, offering a slimmer and more refined design for $1,999.99 at Razer.com, and it's available in silver on top of Razer's iconic matte black. If you're curious, this configuration is rocking the 10-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (8GB) GPU.

The cherry on the cake is a free copy of Borderlands 4 included with every purchase of the discounted $2,000 Razer Blade 14, as well as the "Gilded Glory Pack." You shouldn't have to worry about any of Borderlands 4's infamous performance issues with this hardware, either.

The Razer Blade 14 is a tougher recommendation at the full $2,700 retail price, but this pricing feels perfect.

This laptop now being available at Amazon.com with the same color options and promotions makes it even easier to discover why the Blade 14 is one of our highest-rated laptops.

From the 14-inch, 2.8K, 120Hz OLED display and excellent six-speaker sound system to the reliable performance and all the latest and greatest Windows 11 features (this is a full Copilot+ AI PC), the Blade 14 has a lot going for it. I adore a good 14-inch gaming laptop, and this is inarguably one of the best on the market.

This isn't just for gaming, of course. The Blade 14 is arguably even better for creatives, engineers, and other professionals who need a lot of graphical firepower in a compact package they can slip into a bag and take with them to the office (or wherever else you need to work). Unlike many dedicated gaming laptops, the Blade 14 doesn't cut corners outside of raw performance — all the features you expect of a high-end laptop are here.

The Razer Blade 14 (2025) was a tougher recommendation at an absurd $2,700, but this pricing feels right. If you've been on the fence, this is the time to take that leap. Pick up the Razer Blade 14 (2025) for $1,999.99 at Razer.com (with Borderlands 4) starting today.

