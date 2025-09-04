Third-party retailers are hosting a temporary deal on Razer's Naga V2 HyperSpeed, one of the best MMO mice for World of Warcraft and more.

When it comes to playing MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing games) on PC, some players prefer using gaming mice with built-in number pads and other extra buttons over moving their hands around a keyboard to perform in-game actions, as it feels more natural and is generally more efficient.

If you're one of those dedicated MMO gamers, then I have good news! Amazon is currently holding a 24% discount for one of the best MMORPG gaming mice around — the Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed, reducing it to $75.99 on Amazon for a limited time.

This renowned mouse is wireless with a 400+ hour battery life, and normally carries a price tag of $99.99. Don't miss your chance to bag this ultra-responsive version of one of the most popular (and for a good reason) MMORPG gaming mice ever made, at least while Amazon still has stock. Otherwise, you can grab it for the same price at Best Buy and Walmart in the US.

Razer's Hyperspeed peripherals can connect wirelessly, so you can have multiple Razer products active while freeing up a USB slot. (Image credit: Razer)

Razer's Naga V2 Hyperspeed is a gaming mouse explicitly designed for MMORPGs like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV, but it can also be used for other game genres like shooters, platforms, and practically anything else.

It is a state-of-the-art PC gaming mouse, built with advanced features to help make playing complex games more intuitive and fun for those who don't like to rely entirely on their keyboard.

Some of its standout features include:

19 reprogrammable buttons (plus a scroll wheel) so you can customize your control scheme for whatever PC game you play (not just World of Warcraft).

A 30K optical sensor that tracks faster movements flawlessly for precise aiming and in-game character targeting, even when playing on glass surfaces.

Gold-plated Gen 2 Mechanical Switches that have a lifespan of up to sixty million clicks.

Seamless wireless (2.4GHz and Bluetooth) connectivity with no discernible latency, so you don't suffer input delay while playing.

Compatibility with Razer's Synapse app allows you to access extra settings that can further customize the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed's performance and accuracy options.

In World of Warcraft: Midnight, players can play as the new neutral race, the nature-loving Haranir. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Now, despite these awesome-sounding features, there are a few caveats with the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed. Firstly, the Naga V2 Hyperspeed is wireless only. If you prefer using gaming mice that won't turn off in the middle of gameplay because you forget to recharge them, I would recommend checking out the near-perfect Razer Naga X, which we tested back in 2021. Here, on the Hyperpeed, you can't use a detachable USB cable.

Secondly, the Naga V2 Hyperspeed is a slight variation of the Razer Naga V2 Pro gaming mouse, lacking the Naga V2 Pro's swappable numpad side plates, swapping third-gen optical mouse buttons for mechanical switches, and dropping compatibility with rechargeable batteries.

The Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed possesses much of what made its predecessor earn our praises, and being nearly $100 cheaper, it's worth the MSRP alone.

Otherwise, the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed retains all the most important advanced features of the Razer Naga V2 Pro, like reprogrammable buttons and a 30K Focus Pro 30K sensor, all while being sold at a much cheaper retail price of $99.99 as opposed to the Naga V2 Pro's MSRP of $174.99.

The sole fact that the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed possesses much of what made its predecessor earn our praises, and being nearly $100 cheaper, it's worth the MSRP alone. It's a price that's now even more affordable, thanks to this sweet 24% discount, where you can get one of Razer's best PC gaming accessories for $75.99 on Amazon, and save a similar $24 in the process.

It's also being sold for $75.99 at Walmart and $75.99 at Best Buy, if you prefer to shop at any other online retailer besides Amazon.

I know I'm certainly planning to get my hands on this mouse as my trusty Razer Naga X is getting on in its years, and I need an upgrade to prepare for the next exciting WoW expansion, World of Warcraft: Midnight.