Razer Naga V2 Pro review: The most versatile gaming mouse just got even better

Razer continues to shine with the best MMO mouse on the market. The Razer Naga V2 Pro offers up stellar customization with swappable side plates, a comfortable grip, and excellent performance across the board. The haptic scroll wheel presets feel a bit stiff, but you can customize them as you wish.

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The Razer Naga V2 Pro isn't a revolution for the long-running MMO mouse, but it takes what made 2020's Naga Pro great and built upon it. The result is an incredibly versatile mouse that stays true to its MMO roots while adding in just the right amount of extra polish and feature updates. Among those are a neat adjustable scroll wheel, updated mouse switches, and an even more responsive sensor.

With the next World of Warcraft expansion just around the corner, the Naga V2 Pro lands at the perfect time for gamers looking to upgrade their gear. At a price of $180, though, is it worth shelling out for an upgrade? Let's dive in.

Razer Naga V2 Pro: Price, availability, and specs

(Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

The Razer Naga V2 Pro is available now for $179.99 via Razer's web store and Amazon. It's also available via Best Buy, but your mileage may vary concerning stock at launch. Alongside the Razer Naga V2 Pro, Razer also announced the Naga V2 Hyperspeed, a slightly downgraded version without swappable side plates or third-gen optical mouse button switches for $99.99.

The Naga V2 Pro is also compatible with the Razer Mouse Dock Pro, which offers wireless charging and can act as a base station in place of the USB dongle. The Mouse Dock Pro is available for $69.99 and integrates Razer's HyperPolling tech and Chroma RGB.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Naga V2 Pro Specs Category Specification Optical sensor Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor Connectivity Bluetooth, Razer Hyperspeed Wireless dongle, Wired (USB-C) Sensor max resolution 30,000 DPI Polling rate 1000Hz Buttons Up to 20 buttons Switches 3rd Gen optical mouse button switches Swappable side plates MMO/RTS, MOBA/Battle Royale, FPS Wireless charging Yes; Qi Battery life Up to 300 hours Ambidextrous No (Right-handed) RGB lighting Yes (Chroma) On-board memory 5 profiles Weight 4.73 ounces (134 grams) Dimensions L: 4.7 in (119.5mm) x W: 2.97 in (75.5mm) x H: 1.72 in (43.5mm)

Razer Naga V2 Pro: What's good

(Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

In a lot of ways, the Naga V2 Pro is very similar to the original Naga Pro, which we already scored very highly and crowned the best MMO mouse around. The tweaks Razer has made, however, push the Naga V2 Pro to even greater heights. That's particularly true with the customizable scroll wheel, which gives you access to endless tweaks to the scroll tension and steps to get the feel just right.

Out of the box, the Naga V2 Pro comes with 5 scroll wheel presets and a sixth custom option for your tweaking pleasure. They range from very clicky and stiff to super-fine with zero tension. The scroll steps option gives you control over how many steps it takes to complete one full revolution with the wheel.

It's a great little feature that gives you a lot of control over exactly how your wheel feels, which can be awesome for dialing in the right feel depending on the game you're playing. You can also quickly switch between scroll wheel stages with a dedicated button in the middle of the mouse directly behind the DPI switch button. There are also toggles for scroll wheel accelerations and "browser detection," which automatically switches the wheel to smooth scroll when you're in certain applications.

(Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

Beyond the new scroll wheel controls, the major standout description of the Naga V2 Pro is that it just feels ultra-responsive. The buttons feel incredibly satisfying and clicky, and they register presses without any noticeable delay. The new 30K sensor feels accurate and responsive as well, especially with the polling rate turned up to 1,000, meaning the mouse samples its position 1,000 times per second.

That's something that also rang true for the original Naga Pro for my average gaming reflexes, so the increased resolution on the sensor might be something that only matters to the top of competitors. Still, it's a satisfying package that just feels great to use.

The three swappable side panels also star here once again, making the Naga V2 Pro probably the most versatile mouse you can get your hands on. The button layouts all make sense for their target genres, putting two, six, or 12 extra buttons at your thumb tip depending on which you have swapped in. More importantly, the process of swapping them is very quick, using magnets to hold them in place, and they feel and look seamless once attached.

You still get the same basic shape as the original Naga Pro, which I found comfortable to use with my pinky and ring fingers resting on protruding right side of the mouse. There's also a bit of rubber grip on the right side to ensure it's easy to pick up and move in a pinch. The feet on the bottom of the mouse offer a very smooth slide as well; you won't be catching any snags here.

Battery life has been excellent in my testing, which has consisted of a week's worth of roaming World of Warcraft with some Fortnite and Doom Eternal sprinkled in. I still haven't emptied the battery, so I'm inclined to believe Razer's estimates of 150 hours over the USB dongle or 300 hours over Bluetooth are fairly accurate. When you do run out of juice, you can top up with Razer's Mouse Dock Pro, which offers wireless charging, acts as a receiver, and just looks great with Chroma lighting on board.

Razer Naga V2 Pro: What's not so good

(Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

There are only a couple of significant downsides to the Naga V2 Pro that are worth noting. While the mouse is one of the most versatile gaming mice you can get today, that versatility comes at the cost of weight. This is a relatively hefty mouse, which is also something that plagued the original Naga Pro.

At just over 4.7 ounces (134 grams), it's even slightly heavier than the original Naga Pro. That mouse came in at 4.12 ounces (117 grams). The added weight is likely a result of the extra internals required for the haptic scroll wheel and wireless charging, so it's arguably worth it. However, it's still worth noting if you're main gameplay will be with fast-twitch shooters and you need a very lightweight mouse.

The second big caveat with the Naga V2 Pro comes with its price. At $180, this definitely isn't for the budget conscious. The original Naga Pro was already fairly pricey at $150, so this is a decent step up. For the versatility that you get, I think that's a fair price, especially when compared to other premium gaming mice on the market.

Still, it's worth considering whether you actually need the extra side plates or whether you'll do just fine with the more MMO-focused Naga V2 HyperSpeed, a $99 version of the Naga with just the 12-button side panel built for MMOs.

Razer Naga V2 Pro: The competition

(Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

The main competition for the Razer Naga V2 Pro will be its predecessor, the Naga Pro from 2020. The feature set is very similar to the Naga V2 Pro, offering swappable side plates, up to 20 buttons, and wireless connectivity over Razer's HyperSpeed USB dongle. It's also much cheaper: its retail price is $150, but you can find it on sale for $100 right now.

However, going with the previous generation means you're missing out on all of the new features of the Naga V2 Pro. That includes the newer button switches, the higher resolution 30K sensor (it's 20K on the original Naga Pro), USB-C connectivity, and wireless charging with Razer's Mouse Dock Pro.

If you mainly play MMORPGs like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV, then you might want to consider going for the new Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed. It comes with 19 programmable buttons, second gen mechanical mouse button switches, and the same Focus Pro 30K sensor as the Naga V2 Pro. You'll lose out on the swappable side plates, and it is powered by a AA battery instead of being rechargeable, but it's a good alternative at $99.99 if you only require the 12-button configuration on the side of the mouse.

Razer Naga V2 Pro: Should you buy?

(Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

You should buy this if ...

You want the most versatile mouse in Razer's lineup

You like the added customization of the haptic scroll wheel

You frequently switch between MMOs, shooters, and Battle Royales / MOBAs

You want a rechargeable mouse

You shouldn't buy this if ...

Weight is a concern with your gaming

You're on a budget

You mainly stick to one genre with your games

You have no need for all the side buttons

There's no doubt the Naga V2 Pro is arguably the most versatile gaming mouse you can find. Razer has done an excellent job keeping the Naga legacy alive while gradually iterating on an already excellent design. While the overall package is still very similar to the Naga Pro, there is enough new here to make this easily the best MMO mouse you can buy if money is no object.

That's the kicker, though: If you only care about jumping into World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV, then you might be able to get away with going for the Naga V2 Pro's cheaper sibling, the Naga V2 HyperSpeed. You'll get the necessary 12-button setup on the side, but you'll miss out on features like wireless charging, a rechargeable battery, and the customizable scroll wheel. Because most of us play more than just MMOs, though, I'd still rate the Naga V2 Pro as the better pickup if you can stretch for the higher price tag.