I've been using the next-gen update to the world's most popular esports gaming mouse, and everything has changed — except for the design

The latest DeathAdder V4 Pro is going to be very popular, I can already tell.

One of the best-selling gaming mouse families in the world belongs to Razer with the esports-focused DeathAdders, which are also extremely popular among professional players.

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro that we reviewed has been a fan-favorite for nearly three years now, but it's time to pass the crown. The DeathAdder V4 Pro has arrived, and it's a genuinely insane mouse — even though it looks positively boring.

I've already been using the brand-new DeathAdder flagship for a week or two now, and my review is coming soon. I'll share my initial thoughts, but those of you who heard "new DeathAdder" and reached for their wallet can get the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro for $169.99 at Razer starting today.

What's actually different with the latest DeathAdder mouse?

It's difficult to tell at a glance what's different about the DeathAdder V4 Pro. (Image credit: Razer)

Razer typically reserves new version numbers for substantial design updates, but the DeathAdder V4 Pro looks nearly identical to its predecessor. Extremely subtle alterations and slightly more spaced-out side buttons aren't exactly exciting, but that's because all the good stuff is on the inside.

In fact, it's easier just to give you a list.

Razer Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2 — First, the DeathAdder V4 Pro debuts the highest performance sensor Razer has ever made, supporting 45,000 dots-per-inch (up from 30,000), 900 inches-per-second (up from 750), 85 G max acceleration (up from 70 G), and single increment DPI adjustments.

First, the DeathAdder V4 Pro debuts the highest performance sensor Razer has ever made, supporting 45,000 dots-per-inch (up from 30,000), 900 inches-per-second (up from 750), 85 G max acceleration (up from 70 G), and single increment DPI adjustments. Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4 — Razer's critically acclaimed optical mouse switches have been redesigned from the ground up for the first time since their inception, resulting in superior debounce delay, a longer 100-million clicks life cycle (up from 90 million), and a more responsive and tactile feel.

Razer's critically acclaimed optical mouse switches have been redesigned from the ground up for the first time since their inception, resulting in superior debounce delay, a longer 100-million clicks life cycle (up from 90 million), and a more responsive and tactile feel. Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 — A third major debut for the DeathAdder V4 Pro, Razer has unveiled a next-generation upgrade for its HyperSpeed Wireless technology, which promises industry-leading latency, stability, and efficiency.

A third major debut for the DeathAdder V4 Pro, Razer has unveiled a next-generation upgrade for its HyperSpeed Wireless technology, which promises industry-leading latency, stability, and efficiency. Redesigned HyperPolling dongle — The new HyperSpeed Wireless is made possible by the redesigned HyperPolling dongle (included in the box), which features a new spherical shape that is significantly more stable and less prone to moving, and has built-in LED indicators that can be customized to give you at-a-glance information.

The new HyperSpeed Wireless is made possible by the redesigned HyperPolling dongle (included in the box), which features a new spherical shape that is significantly more stable and less prone to moving, and has built-in LED indicators that can be customized to give you at-a-glance information. Razer Optical Scroll Wheel — Razer also created its first optical scroll wheel for the DeathAdder V4 Pro, which offers higher precision and greater reliability, as well as lasting over three times as long as mechanical scroll wheels.

Razer also created its first optical scroll wheel for the DeathAdder V4 Pro, which offers higher precision and greater reliability, as well as lasting over three times as long as mechanical scroll wheels. Reduced weight and longer battery life — All of this, and the DeathAdder V4 Pro weighs less (56-57g versus 63-64g) and lasts a lot longer on a charge (up to 150 hours versus up to 90 hours).

All of this, and the DeathAdder V4 Pro weighs less (56-57g versus 63-64g) and lasts a lot longer on a charge (up to 150 hours versus up to 90 hours). New Razer Synapse features — The DeathAdder V4 Pro boasts new software features, too, including Smart Polling Rate Switching, Dynamic Sensitivity, Mouse Rotation, Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, and more.

Yeah, there's a lot. But does it really make a difference?

How does it feel to use the new DeathAdder V4 Pro?

Image 1 of 5 Like usual, Razer collaborated with a lot of esports professionals on the DeathAdder V4 Pro. (Image credit: Razer) The new scroll wheel isn't the HyperScroll wheel I love so much, but it feels great. (Image credit: Razer) This dongle may actually be my favorite single upgrade — every premium Razer mouse moving forward needs this. (Image credit: Razer) I have it in black, the standard color, but... (Image credit: Razer) I kind of wish I had gotten it in white, instead. (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is impressive enough on paper, but it's something else in the hand. It's just so unassuming at first glance, with its simple matte black, plastic design and smooth-touch finish.

Once you begin using it, though, the DeathAdder V4 Pro nails everything. The ergonomics, the tactility and responsiveness of every button, the frictionless gliding and effortlessly low weight, the pixel perfect precision and unmatched performance.

The DeathAdder V4 Pro feels like Razer's magnum opus, and I fully expect it to dominate esports circuits once professionals get their hands on it. I certainly don't possess the skills to make full use of this mouse's capabilities.

Even for a "casual" competitive gamer, though, the DeathAdder V4 Pro feels phenomenal to use. It has nearly ruined my beloved Razer Basilisk V3 Pro for me, even though I much prefer the design and ergonomics of that beefier peripheral (on that note, Razer, please give me the Basilisk V4 Pro with a lot of these upgrades).

The DeathAdder V4 Pro feels awesome, but the redesigned HyperSpeed Wireless dongle deserves its own praise, too.

An underrated upgrade is the new dongle. 8,000Hz polling out of the box makes the DeathAdder V4 Pro feel like a better value than the DeathAdder V3 Pro (which is only $10 less if you get the optional HyperPolling dongle), and the new dongle is way better.

It actually stays in place, the connectivity is better, and the LED indicators are actually useful. You can customize each light to provide different information, too, including battery level, connectivity strength, polling rate, and more. It's a big deal.

I'll need more time with the DeathAdder V4 Pro to see if my initial impressions hold over dozens of hours of usage, and whether Razer's claims of performance, battery life, and stability are 100% accurate, but I'm not worried. This mouse is almost guaranteed to be a slam dunk for players.

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is rolling out for $169.99 at Razer starting today.