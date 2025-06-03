The new HyperFlux V2 isn't exclusive to a single mouse like its long-forgotten predecessor.

Many years ago, 2018 if memory serves, Razer produced a pretty radical new gaming mouse and mousepad combo. The idea was simple, the mousepad would charge the mouse while you used it. No docks, no cables, all convenience.

The problem was, it was only available on a single mouse, the Mamba, and it was very expensive.

Razer is back for another crack at it though with the HyperFlux V2, and this time around, it's set up much better for success.

You just drop the mouse on the pad, and it'll start charging. Simple! (Image credit: Windows Central)

The top line news is that unlike the original affair, the HyperFlux V2 isn't limited to a single mouse. It naturally won't apply to all mice, either, but the system is established to make it more of a thing going forward.

With the HyperFlux V2, you get a charging puck included in the box, which then gets placed into the bottom of a compatible mouse. I have the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K to test it out with, and it's utterly seamless.

The round panel on the bottom of the mouse comes off and the charging puck goes on in its place. Now, the mouse can be used on the HyperFlux V2 mousepad and perpetually stay charged while in use.

The Basilisk V3 Pro, Cobra Pro, and Naga V2 Pro are also compatible right now, but you would assume future Razer mouse releases will also join the party.

The puck slots into the bottom of the mouse in place of the existing cover. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Beyond keeping a mouse charged, Razer has put some real thought into the ease of use and quality of life its customers are getting from the HyperFlux V2.

For one, the mousepad is now the receiver for the mouse. Connected to your PC, you simply drop the mouse onto the HyperFlux V2, and it instantly pairs to your system, no dongle required.

Additionally, the HyperFlux V2 can be used as the receiver for compatible Razer HyperSpeed keyboards, too. So you're getting a USB port back on your PC.

Sounds good, right? So how much is it? The good news is it's significantly cheaper than the original at $119.99. That's for both the hard and cloth surface versions, though only the former is available from today, June 3. The cloth version will follow up on August 7.

I haven't had long enough with the HyperFlux V2 to put my final thoughts down, but I'll be following up in the coming days with that. Initial impressions are good, though, and I'm feeling confident that this time round, it might be an idea that sticks.