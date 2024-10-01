The best gaming mouse just got a performance upgrade, but existing owners need not worry

What you need to know

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is already one of the best wireless gaming mouse on the planet, and it just got a little better.

Razer has now released the 35K variant, which is essentially identical to the original but upgrades the sensor to Razer's latest-and-greatest.

That means smoother, more responsive performance with more granular customization, as well as improved battery life.

The Basilisk V3 Pro 35K (and the non-Pro wired version) replace the older versions, but current owners probably don't need to worry about upgrading.

I've used a lot of gaming mice, especially during my time at Windows Central, but my favorite of the bunch has by far been the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. This wireless gaming mouse is comfortable, performant, and packed with awesome features — and now gamers can buy something a little better.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is a new, upgraded variant that's available starting today for $159.99 at Best Buy, but I stress "a little better" because not a whole lot has changed. The new version boasts stronger performance and longer endurance for those looking to upgrade their mouse, but owners of the existing Basilisk V3 Pro probably won't feel the burn to replace it.

Still have questions? Let's dive in.

Hard to improve on perfection

The new 35K is available in black and white from day one, and looks stunning in both colors. There's also the wired 35K, which shares the same core but drops the wireless connectivity.

When we reviewed the original Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and its Mouse Dock Pro companion, we named it the "best mouse of 2022" and it hasn't really been decidedly de-throned since. There are lighter, faster, and more premium mice on the market now, but the Basilisk V3 Pro is still a wonderful mixture of performance, comfort, aesthetics, and features. It's so close to perfection that I wondered how Razer might attempt to improve upon it, and apparently the company agrees with me.

The brand-new Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is, to be completely frank, almost entirely indiscernible from its two-year-old predecessor. The design, dimensions, and even weight are all identical, as are many of the extra features and capabilities. Really, all that Razer has changed here is the core mouse sensor.

The Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor of the original has been replaced by the Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 that debuted with the Razer Viper V3 Pro earlier this year, and that brings a handful of improvements. For one, the mouse is overall smarter, smoother, and more responsive; it can automatically detect and adapt to whatever surface it's used on, for example. You can also adjust the dots-per-inch (DPI) by increments of 1, which helps users make the transition to the new mouse by perfectly adopting the settings of the old mouse.

Razer Synapse 4, Razer's newly upgraded software hub, brings some quality-of-life improvements to the returning HyperScroll wheel, too. Now you can customize the Smart-Reel Mode that can automatically switch between tactile and smooth scrolling, as well as configure the scroll acceleration.

Endurance has also improved across the board. On average, users can expect an extra 30 hours of playtime via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and 1,000Hz polling rates (up to 140 hours from 110) and an extra 60 hours via Bluetooth (up to 210 hours from 150). Razer strangely claims that battery life has actually gone down to 28 hours from 32 hours when pushing the new mouse up to an 8,000Hz polling rate, but that may be because the new mouse sensor is more power hungry at the extremes thanks to the higher performance ceiling.

A familiar mouse with some sweet upgrades. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino)

Honestly, that's about it! The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K shares the same overall design, dimensions, weight, 13-zone Razer Chroma lighting, 5 onboard DPI profiles and 13 remappable buttons, and Razer Mouse Dock Pro Qi wireless charging support. It's still a heavy mouse designed strictly for right-handed users (with no left-handed version in sight), and you'll still have to purchase the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle or Mouse Dock Pro separately to obtain 8,000Hz polling.

It's because of all of this that existing owners of the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro (myself included) really don't need to upgrade. Sure, the performance and quality-of-life improvements are sweet, but it's not exactly worth shelling out another $159.99 at Best Buy to obtain. I'd instead suggest you splash a little cash and pick up the Razer Mouse Dock Pro for $69.99 at Razer. It's a luxury accessory to be sure, but once you get used to not needing a wire at all, even to charge, you'll never want to go back.

If you're in the market for a new mouse, though, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro was already one of the best — if you just want the best version of it, this is a no-brainer. Of course, you can also look around for the older Razer Basilisk V3 Pro in an attempt to save some money and get 98% of the same experience. Razer itself has already discounted it, so you can pick up the original for $129.99 at Razer and consider if that extra $30 is worth it for the 35K upgrades.

Finally, I can't forget to mention that there's a new wired version of this mouse, too. The Razer Basilisk V3 35K is now available for $79.99 at Best Buy and shares the same foundation as the Pro variant. Simply put, that $80 price cut is the cost of losing the Bluetooth and Razer HyperSpeed wireless connectivity.

In other Razer news, the Razer Kraken V4 Pro was recently released, Razer made its vibrating haptic seat cushion a reality, the new Razer Laptop Cooling Pad aims to improve your gaming laptop's performance, and Windows Central just released our reviews for the Razer Kraken V4 and Razer Firefly V2 Pro. Razer has certainly been busy lately.