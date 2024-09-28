The new Razer Freyja haptic gaming cushion went from concept to reality in 9 months. Here’s why else it’s unique.

The new Razer Freyja with 6 HD haptic engines is now available for $299.99.

What you need to know

Razer showed off a concept device in January 2024 that would let users add haptic feedback to their favorite gaming chairs to create more immersion.

Typically, Razer never releases these products to the public, but this is the first time it has done so.

The cushion has six advanced haptic motor actuators (Sensa HD) that let gamers feel “direction, distance, and intensity” as well as explosions and more.

Razer Freyja will also work with movies and music and is now available for $299.99.

Razer is well known for showing off wild concept devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) over the years, including a laptop with three displays, a concept gaming desk, and more.

Today, at RazerCon 2024, the company revealed that, for the first time, it is bringing one of those to market: its haptic feedback gaming cushion dubbed Razer Freyja (although technically, its pandemic-era face mask went from concept to release, it was never at CES).

Moreover, you can buy the new Razer Freyja starting today for $299.99 at Razer.

Called initially Project Esther and shown off at CES 2024 (we gave it a ‘best innovation’ award), the high-end gaming accessory's new Freyja name is apparently a nod to Old Norse mythology.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

What does Razer Freyja do, exactly?

Razer Freyja HD haptic gaming cushion (2024) can attach to any gaming or office chair. (Image credit: Razer)

Conceptually, the Razer Freyja cushion is simple. You place it on your favorite gaming or office chair—it doesn’t matter which brand (although Razer would prefer you use theirs like the Iskur v2)—plug it into your PC, and let her rip. The chair reacts to audio signals in games, movies, and music with six advanced Sensa HD haptic motor actuators (4 in the back, 2 on the bottom). Or, as Razer explains in its press release:

“… Razer Freyja introduces a groundbreaking level of gaming immersion as the world's first HD Haptic gaming cushion. This innovative device brings dynamic tactile sensations to life, transforming every gaming session. From intense explosions of battlefields to the subtle vibrations of a heartbeat racing during a stealth mission, the Razer Freyja allows gamers to experience a full range of sensory feedback.

Feel the direction, distance, and intensity of in-game actions through multi-directional haptics powered by six advanced haptic motor actuators. Whether navigating through bullets, steering across racetracks, or experiencing environmental effects like storms or earthquakes, the Razer Freyja offers a full-body sensory experience that pulls players directly into the heart of the action.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond gaming, the versatility of Razer Freyja extends to enhancing the experience of watching movies or listening to music with immersive haptic feedback.”

As expected, Razer Synapse, which was just overhauled and released as Razer Synapse 4, handles customizing the haptic signals and other options.

For those worried about tripping over the cable and yanking their precious PC off their desk, don’t fret. Razer made the cable a “breakaway” quick release to separate under pressure, saving all their prized hardware.

The breakaway cable for the Razer Freyja HD haptic gaming cushion (2024) ensures you won't yank your PC from your desk. (Image credit: Razer)

This cushion is not Razer’s first dance with haptics, either. It's been doing haptics in its high-end gaming headphones in the Kraken line. I’ve used those for years, and along with a rumbling controller, they really add a fun element to the game. Indeed, today at RazerCon, it announced the impressive new Razer Kraken v4 Pro, which looks absolutely killer ($399.99 at Razer).

Razer Kraken V4 Pro — $399.99 at Razer One of the highest-end gaming headsets Razer has ever produced, the Kraken V4 Pro introduces the upgraded Sensa HD Haptics in headsets, debuts an OLED Control Hub, and generally shoves all the best features Razer has under its belt into one product. For $400, though, it has to.

How much is Razer Freyja, and when is it available?

Razer Freyja HD haptic gaming cushion (2024). (Image credit: Razer)

Although Razer showed off Freyja the week of January 16 as just a concept, the company managed to get into production and started shipping today, September 28.

You can purchase it at Razer.com, RazerStores, and authorized resellers (which means Best Buy and Amazon may soon carry it).

Pricing is not cheap at $299.99 at Razer.com, which is unsurprising considering some high-end hardware Razer releases. Nonetheless, for hardcore gamers who want an immersive experience, Razer Freyja adds a sensational element to the game (or movies).

Speaking of completion, you might as well splurge and get the new Sensa HD-enabled Razer Kraken v4 Pro headphones, so all your vibrations sync up for your body and head. They’re now available for an eye-watering $399.99, and for the first time, they include an OLED Control Hub (hence the high price).

Razer Freyja HD gaming cushion | $299.99 at Razer Shown as just a concept a few months ago, Razer's new HD haptic cushion for any gaming or office chair brings gaming immersion to a whole new level. It features six high-precision haptic motors that work independently to liven up any game (or movie and music).

Is Razer Freyja any good and worth $299?

We just set up our Razer Freyja HD haptic gaming cushion (2024) review sample to test out. (Image credit: Razer)

Besides being a concept at CES 2024, it was also a working demo for the media. I was fortunate enough to give it a go, and besides just feeling nice (who doesn’t like back vibrations?), it did add some depth to the games you’re playing. Accuracy was impressive as Razer demonstrated how slashing with a chainsaw, the haptics would travel from my top right shoulder area down through my left side, and it all worked flawlessly.

Perhaps that’s the message here. This isn’t just a cushion with six haptic engines that vibrate simultaneously whenever action is on the screen, but a sophisticated and precise system capable of extreme detail. For example, it was raining in one game, and I could feel the subtle pitter-patter of rain on my back, which was wild.

Of course, that was a short demo. The good news is that we just received a Razer Freyja review sample so you can expect our full review very soon. We’ll let you know if this is a gimmick, but we like what we feel so far.