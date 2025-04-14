The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 and Kaiser 4 are both discounted during a limited-time sale.

I've reviewed dozens of office chairs and gaming chairs, but my absolute favorite is the AndaSeat Kaiser 3, which is on sale thanks to an April Sale event at AndaSeat that runs now until April 15.



When you also use a special Bestaprsalek330 coupon code, the price of the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 goes down from $499.00 to $399.00 at AndaSeat, while the deal lasts.

This gaming and computer chair has built-in lumbar support that you can adjust to fit your body type. Plus, you can get it wrapped in soft fabric or faux leather, with several colors to choose from.

The newer Kaiser 4 is also on sale and offers a unique lumbar feature, if you're interested.

Comfortable seat 💺 AndaSeat Kaiser 3

Was: $499.00

Now: $399.99 at AndaSeat (with coupon code) Coupon code: Bestaprsalek330

Deal duration: April 1 - April 15 "The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is an excellent gaming chair that's easy to recommend. It's comfortable, adjustable, and looks sleek. Its magnetic pillow and lumbar support are perfect for long sessions at a desk." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Anyone who sits at a computer for long stretches and wants a chair with adjustable lumbar support. ❌Avoid if: You'd prefer a chair that has armrests that lock into place and cannot be moved unless a button is pressed.

Even better ↗️ AndaSeat Kaiser 4

Was: $569.00

Now: $529.99 at AndaSeat



Deal duration: April 1 - April 15 "I honestly didn't think AndaSeat could improve upon the amazing design of the Kaiser 3 chair, but they've actually done it with the Kaiser 4. Adjustable internal lumber support combined with a pop-out backing mechanism, sloping cushion, and 5D armrests make for the most comfortable sitting experience I've ever had in both a gaming chair and a computer chair." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Anyone who likes the look of the AndaSeat 3, but also wants the adjustable pop-out lumbar feature in the AndaSeat 4. ❌Avoid if: You want a chair with static armrests or armrests that only move when a button is pressed.

What makes AndaSeat chairs so good?

You can get the Kaiser 4 (PVC Leather) in seven colors and the Kaiser 4 (Linen) in three colors. (Image credit: AndaSeat)

I've reviewed dozens of office chairs and gaming chairs, including the Kaiser 3 (at our sister site iMore.com) and the Kaiser 4.

One of the biggest things I've learned over the years is that some gaming chairs and office chairs are really cheap and don't last long. That's not the case with AndaSeat chairs.

AndaSeat offers quality products that have served me and my loved ones well. That's why I recommend this company so often to all my friends and family.

When ordering your seat, you can get the company's chairs wrapped in either a soft linen fabric or a soft PVC leather.

I've used some cheaper chairs where the faux leather is just a thin layer on top of fabric, and it peels off within a few months of use, but that isn't the case at all with AndaSeat's higher-quality offerings.

I've been using some AndaSeat PVC leather chairs for years, and they still look brand new. Plus, they offer a level of comfort I don't always see in rival office chair companies.

When it comes to comfort and lumbar support, the AndaSeat Kaiser line of gaming chairs is a great choice to go with.

Adjustable built-in lumbar support provides comfort that better fits your body

Image 1 of 4 I got the Kaiser 4 wrapped in a vibrant Robin Egg Blue PVC Leather material. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) This lever allows me to recline up to 155 degrees. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The soft pillow connects magnetically and truly provides a comfortable cushioning. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The Kaiser 4 is like the Kaiser 3, only with the addition of lumbar area that can pop forward for added spine comfort. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Both the Kaiser 3 and the newer Kaiser 4 have built-in lumbar support, that can be adjusted using the side knobs.

This allows me to get the back support positioned exactly where my back needs it.

The biggest difference between the two chairs is that, unlike the Kaiser 3, the Kaiser 4's lumbar area can be popped forward to give even more custom support to your back shape.

These chairs come in either L or XL sizes, with the XL option capable of holding up to 396 pounds.

There are three colors available for the linen option and seven colors on offer for the faux leather one, so you can get the exact look you want.