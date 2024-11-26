Those who demand only the best for their office (and spine) can now save hundreds — including on the comfiest mesh chair I've used
X-Chair and its Mavix gaming brand are running storewide sales right now, including everything from chairs to desks.
Big-screen TVs, powerful gaming desktops, and lavish luxury accessories are all great to have, but two of the most influential purchases any adult can make for themselves are the bed they sleep in and the chair they sit in. Investing in those two things means taking care of yourself, and those investments only pay themselves off more the longer you use them. For many, the latter means a premium mesh chair, and one of the absolute best sources is X-Chair.
X-Chair, and its gaming spin-off Mavix, is responsible for some of the highest-end, most ergonomic mesh office and gaming chairs you can buy, but the companies also offer a suite of other products including desks, cabinets, monitor arms, and more. Right now and in celebration of Black Friday, you can cut 25% off the price of everything at X-Chair, making it easier to invest in an office or gaming setup that's easier on your back, eyes, and wallet.
Yes, that includes the flagship X-Tech Ultimate Executive Chair I've used, which is $475 off at X-Chair for a limited time.
X-Chair Storewide Sale
Now: 25% off everything (up to $475 off)
"X-Chair's highest-end office chair is a gorgeous blend of premium features, top-notch comfort and ergonomics, and innovative features. It's ludicrously expensive, but a good chair is a great investment for any office or gaming setup. Some parts of the chair, like the arm rests, can be finicky, though, and this may not be the best option for very large or tall people." — Zachary Boddy
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Those who want to invest in their back with a comfortable, premium ergonomic mesh chair (or want to upgrade their office with a new desk, cabinet, and other accessories).
❌Avoid if: You don't use your chair often, as this is a major investment meant to pay itself off over years of regular use.
👉See at: XChair.com
Return period: 30-days. Price match: No (X-Chair is its own retailer). Free shipping: For orders of 6 or more chairs. Warranty: 5-year Standard.
🤩Alternative deal: Gaming chairs, desks, cabinets and more now 20% off at Mavix
Blessing my spine with support... And cooling, heating, and massaging
I used a Secretlab TITAN Evo as my primary office and gaming chair for years, but there's a different category of comfy places to sit known as ergonomic mesh chairs. These chairs are popular for their flexible back support and breathable designs, but the best are unbelievably pricey. Among those, X-Chair is one of the most reliable and reputable sources.
I reviewed the X-Chair X-Tech Ultimate Executive Chair and, after getting over the shock of its ridiculous price, appreciated its immaculate fit and form all perfectly tailored toward ensuring even a 12-hour shift isn't a pain in your... Well, you know. Having a built-in cooling, heating, and massaging unit that actually made a difference was simply the cherry on top.
To be frank, though, this chair would be out of my price range regardless of my desire to invest in an excellent, high-quality chair that could last me a decade or more. X-Chair is a luxury brand, but all of its products are assuredly premium to match that price tag. Right now, though, it's a whole lot more affordable to treat yourself to a new ergonomic mesh chair, standing desk, filing cabinet, or a variety of desk and chair accessories.
X-Chair makes a little bit of everything when it comes to furnishing your office or PC gaming room, and right now you can save 25% on everything at X-Chair thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, Secretlab is also running a storewide Black Friday sale, but X-Chair's products are going to appeal to those who want something more professional; if you've been on the fence, now's the time to invest in yourself.
For the gamers, X-Chair's sub-brand is also cutting 20% off everything at Mavix, where you can find gaming-oriented versions of all X-Chair's best products. At the very least, it's worth perusing the X-Chair catalog and seeing what catches your eye — whatever you land on, it's likely a product worthy of its retail price, let alone when discounted.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday is technically on Nov. 29, 2024, but this sales event seems to start a little earlier each year. Retailers increasingly get more aggressive in terms of when discounts start in order to entice consumers ahead of the main event, so you can see early Black Friday deals as soon as October. Black Friday itself can feel overwhelming and be limited by stock shortages, so it's often a great idea to take advantage of those early sales ahead of time.
When is Cyber Monday?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024. This continuation of the Black Friday weekend was once the online-version of the aforementioned sales event, but as more retailers go online it's not uncommon to see Black Friday and Cyber Monday blend into one another. If you miss out on sales on Black Friday, you may have another chance on Cyber Monday. Better yet, though, is staying ahead of the curve and getting your holiday shopping done weeks in advance.
