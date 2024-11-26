Those who demand only the best for their office (and spine) can now save hundreds — including on the comfiest mesh chair I've used

This chair has been wonderful for my back, and now the price tag is easier to swallow.

Big-screen TVs, powerful gaming desktops, and lavish luxury accessories are all great to have, but two of the most influential purchases any adult can make for themselves are the bed they sleep in and the chair they sit in. Investing in those two things means taking care of yourself, and those investments only pay themselves off more the longer you use them. For many, the latter means a premium mesh chair, and one of the absolute best sources is X-Chair.

X-Chair, and its gaming spin-off Mavix, is responsible for some of the highest-end, most ergonomic mesh office and gaming chairs you can buy, but the companies also offer a suite of other products including desks, cabinets, monitor arms, and more. Right now and in celebration of Black Friday, you can cut 25% off the price of everything at X-Chair, making it easier to invest in an office or gaming setup that's easier on your back, eyes, and wallet.

Yes, that includes the flagship X-Tech Ultimate Executive Chair I've used, which is $475 off at X-Chair for a limited time.

X-Chair Storewide Sale

Now: 25% off everything (up to $475 off)

Blessing my spine with support... And cooling, heating, and massaging

Image 1 of 3 This is a big chair, but very tall people still may not have quite enough room to stretch. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) While optional, the built-in cooling, heating, and massaging unit is surprisingly practical. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) A nice wide seat gives you plenty of space to spread out. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I used a Secretlab TITAN Evo as my primary office and gaming chair for years, but there's a different category of comfy places to sit known as ergonomic mesh chairs. These chairs are popular for their flexible back support and breathable designs, but the best are unbelievably pricey. Among those, X-Chair is one of the most reliable and reputable sources.

I reviewed the X-Chair X-Tech Ultimate Executive Chair and, after getting over the shock of its ridiculous price, appreciated its immaculate fit and form all perfectly tailored toward ensuring even a 12-hour shift isn't a pain in your... Well, you know. Having a built-in cooling, heating, and massaging unit that actually made a difference was simply the cherry on top.

To be frank, though, this chair would be out of my price range regardless of my desire to invest in an excellent, high-quality chair that could last me a decade or more. X-Chair is a luxury brand, but all of its products are assuredly premium to match that price tag. Right now, though, it's a whole lot more affordable to treat yourself to a new ergonomic mesh chair, standing desk, filing cabinet, or a variety of desk and chair accessories.

X-Chair makes a little bit of everything when it comes to furnishing your office or PC gaming room, and right now you can save 25% on everything at X-Chair thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, Secretlab is also running a storewide Black Friday sale, but X-Chair's products are going to appeal to those who want something more professional; if you've been on the fence, now's the time to invest in yourself.

For the gamers, X-Chair's sub-brand is also cutting 20% off everything at Mavix, where you can find gaming-oriented versions of all X-Chair's best products. At the very least, it's worth perusing the X-Chair catalog and seeing what catches your eye — whatever you land on, it's likely a product worthy of its retail price, let alone when discounted.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is technically on Nov. 29, 2024, but this sales event seems to start a little earlier each year. Retailers increasingly get more aggressive in terms of when discounts start in order to entice consumers ahead of the main event, so you can see early Black Friday deals as soon as October. Black Friday itself can feel overwhelming and be limited by stock shortages, so it's often a great idea to take advantage of those early sales ahead of time.