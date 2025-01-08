Razer has had a busy week at CES. The company expanded its RGB ecosystem, unveiled PC Remote Play, and showed off a dock for gaming handhelds. You can add another item to the list, the Razer Iskur V2 X. The newly announced gaming chair comes at a much lower price point than the Razer Iskur V2 ($649.99) but carries some of the same design elements and features.

Razer first introduced the Iskur gaming chair in 2020. The company has since launched the Iskur V2 and several other chairs, many of which have earned positive reviews. The Iskur V2 X brings many elements of the premium Iskur V2 to a more affordable price bracket, though there are some tradeoffs to get a chair for less than half the price of its sibling.

The Iskur V2 X keeps the general look of the chair lineup and features the same ability to recline 152° like its more expensive sibling. The weight limit of the new chair, 136 kg (299 lbs) is also the same as the Iskur V2. After that is where the spec sheets start to differ. The Iskur V2 X has 2D arm rests rather than 4D, uses a butterfly mechanism, and is made with multi-layered fabric rather than synthetic leather. The Iskur V2 X has lumbar support, but it works a bit differently than what's seen on the Iskur V2. The new chair is also only available in black, and its head cushion is sold separately.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Razer Iskur V2 Razer Iskur V2 X Recline angle 152° 152° Armrests 4D 2D Mechanism Frog Butterfly Upholstery EPU Grade Synthetic Leather / Spill-resistant Fabric Multi-layered Fabric Colorways Green, Black, Dark Gray Black Accessories Memory Foam Head Cushion N/A (Memory Foam Head Cushion Sold Separately) Recommended Height 5’2” – 6’5” (160 – 200cm) 5’2” – 6’2” (160 – 190cm) Recommended weight Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

Those sacrifices pay off in the price department, however, since the Razer Iskur V2 X is much more affordable at $299.99 than its premium sibling. You can preorder the Razer Iskur V2 X now through Razer's website. When I added the chair to my cart, the site showed an estimated shipping date between January 17, 2025 and January 21, 2025.

Note that the Iskur V2 X and Iskur V2 appear on the same product page. If you change the configuration of the Iskur V2 X to an option that's only available on the Iskur V2, such as picking a color other than black, the page will switch to the Iskur V2 automatically.

Razer Iskur V2 X

