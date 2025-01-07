Getting PC games into the palm of your hand is about to get easier. Razer just announced PC Remote Play, which allows you to stream PC games to mobile devices. To get the full feature set of PC Remote Play, including Razer Sensa Haptics on Android devices, you'll need to use the Razer Kishi Ultra, but you can use PC Remote Play with and Android or iOS device. You can also use PC Remote Play to stream games from your PC to a handheld console, such as an ASUS ROG Ally.

Right now, PC Remote Play is in beta, so there may be some bugs if you try it. Additionally, features could shift over time before general release. To use PC Remote Play, you need to have the Razer Nexus app and the PC Remote Play plug-in installed on your mobile device. You also need to have Razer Cortex on your PC.

Razer PC Remote Play integrates fully with the Razer Kishi Ultra. That device earned a near-perfect score in our review thanks to its ergonomics, sticks, triggers, and pass-through USB-C charging. Now, the Razer Kishi Ultra has another trick up its sleeve.

PC Remote Play works with any mobile controller, but using the Razer Kishi Ultra is required for Razer Sensa HD Haptics on Android devices. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Streaming PC games is not unique to Razer, but the gaming company did add in some features that stand out from many competitors. Razer's PC Remote Play can adjust to a device's aspect ratio rather than being locked into a specific ratio. For example, if you have a tablet with a taller screen, you'll be able to scale your games all the way up and down that display. Similarly, ultrawide devices can play games without showing black bars on each side of gameplay (assuming your game supports the aspect ratio of your device).

Razer recommends an internet connection with over 30 Mbps for ideal play. 15 Mbps is the minimum speed for using PC Remote Play. To set up PC Remote Play your devices need to be on the same network but after that you can use the feature through mobile networks or different Wi-Fi networks.