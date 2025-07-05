Razer Iskur V2 drops to $399.99 — the gaming chair with the best lumbar support we've ever tested
Razer's Iskur V2 is one of the best gaming chairs on the market, offering excellent lumbar support on a sturdy frame. That said, you may want to bring your own cushion due to the firm seat.
Razer's premium gaming chair, the Iskur V2, is now on sale for a not-so-premium price. A discount slashes the cost of the Iskur V2 to $399.99 (down from $649.99).
Following the 38% drop in price, the Razer Iskur V2 becomes much more of a bargain, placing it squarely against mid-range chairs in an entirely new price bracket.
"The Iskur V2's adaptive lumbar support is the best I've experienced from any chair, even topping the X-Chair X-Tech's adjustable support." — Cale Hunt
✅Perfect for: Lumbar support is one of the most important elements of a gaming chair to you.
❌Avoid if: You need extra padding on a seat.
Display: EPU leather, multi-layered fabric. Frame: Steel. Base: 5-star aluminum/steel. Armrests: 4D. Casters: Plastic. Lumbar: Built-in, adjustable support. Warranty: 3 years.
The current price of the Razer Iskur V2 creates a great deal for the chair. It is important, however, to make sure that it is the right chair for you.
The Iskur V2 has excellent lumbar support. During testing for our Razer Iskur V2 review, Cale Hunt found the chair to be supportive and easily adjustable. He went as far as to say the adaptive lumbar support of the Iskur V2 is the best he's ever experienced in a chair.
Razer has a solid reputation across several segments, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the Iskur V2 is built well.
The 4D armrests of the chair were also a standout feature. The armrests can move up and down, forward and back, in and out, and rotate. That kind of mobility is hard to give up once you've experienced it.
The seat of the Iskur V2 is wide, but it is also quite firm. The foam of the chair is supposed to get more comfortable over time, but that didn't seem to happen in over 100 hours of testing by Hunt.
The casters (wheels) of the chair are also a weak point, since they are completely plastic.
Hunt sums up the chair in his review:
"The Iskur V2's lumbar support is the best I've ever tested, but it doesn't distract enough from the hard seat pan that quickly gets uncomfortable. As far as gaming chairs go, it's one of the best, but I can't help but recommend something comfier (and more expensive) for older pros."
Picking a seat, much like picking a bed, comes down to personal preference and your body type. For example, I prefer a firm seat. Then again, I weigh much more than Hunt, so I would sink into the firm seat of the Iskur V2 more than he would.
At $399.99, the Iskur V2 is a much better bargain than when the chair sits at its full retail price of $649.99.
