You can now save big on everyone's favorite gaming chair, and your back will thank you for it

Even if you don't know the name, you've almost certainly see the logo. Secretlab is one of the most popular sources of premium gaming chairs for very good reason, as the company designs and manufacturers some of the best in the business. Secretlab makes a ton of other great products, too, including smart desks and a plethora of office accessories. Right now and for a limited time, you can save up to $303 at Secretlab on the entire catalog.

Black Friday has come early for Secretlab, so this is the best time to treat your back to a brand-new chair or desk, or spruce up your existing Secretlab gear with some new accessories or cosmetic skins.

Everything you need for the ultimate office or PC gaming setup

The brand-new NanoGen Edition isn't discounted, but you still get free shipping with it (and can save on accessories). (Image credit: Secretlab)

Many people may think of laptops, TVs, gaming accessories, kitchen appliances, and more when it comes to major Black Friday sales, but this is also a great time of year to upgrade your office or PC gaming setup. That's because Secretlab makes basically everything you need for a top-notch setup, and right now the company is running a storewide sale on almost everything it sells.

You can save up to $303 at Secretlab right now, and that includes up to $100 off Secretlab's legendary TITAN evo gaming chairs, up to $139 off Secretlab's premium all-metal MAGNUS Pro smart desk, up to 30% off skins to dress up your Secretlab chair however you want, and up to 38% off a wide variety of accessories for it all, including Memory Foam arm rests, lumbar pillows, recliner add-ons, monitor mount arms, cable management tools, and more.

It doesn't feel like there's much at Secretlab that you can't save on at the moment, and the entire store is also getting guaranteed free shipping for the duration of the Black Friday sales event. I used a Secretlab gaming chair for years and can attest to its quality, and Windows Central has praised multiple Secretlab products in the past in our in-depth reviews. I can't recommend Secretlab enough, as the company is well-known for its commitment to quality.

If you're wondering what Secretlab has been up to recently, it just announced the new flagship in its chair lineup. The Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition combines the best of everything Secretlab has to offer with brand-new "next-gen" materials, and it does look pretty impressive. That particular chair isn't being discounted during this sale, but you can still score free shipping if you preorder it. There are also new Secretlab SKINS featuring franchises like Arcane, World of Warcraft, and Dragonball. SKINS are form-fitting cosmetic makeovers for your Secretlab chair, and there's a pretty large assortment of skins from all kinds of franchises.

