The best gaming chair just got better, apparently, somehow increasing durability, comfort, and support in one fell swoop

A lot of research led to this gaming chair, and it just might be the real deal.

What you need to know

Secretlab makes some of the most popular and critically acclaimed gaming chairs with its TITAN Evo series, and announced the latest iteration today with the NanoGen Edition, combining two "next-gen" materials developed in-house.

The NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette, for example, uses three unique layers and a proprietary manufacturing process to massively increase durability and long-term resilience over normal PU leather, but without sacrificing comfort.

The NanoFoam Composite balances support and softness with dual layers that are refined down to the milimeter across the chair.

Secretlab's new NanoGen Edition chair represents a new peak for the series, and is available now from $799 at Secretlab in both black and white.

When it comes to the world of gaming chairs, few brands have found as much success as Secretlab. The company has established quite a reputation with its TITAN Evo family of chairs, which are very commonly regarded as some of the absolute best you can buy. Now, Secretlab is launching a "next-gen" version of its legendary gaming chair that aims to prove that it's still the best. The Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition has arrived.

This gaming chair appears quite similar to the existing TITAN Evo you can already go and buy, but there are three notable upgrades that settle this chair at the top of Secretlab's lineup. First is the introduction of an all-new armrest with greater adjustability than ever, with Secretlab's comfy Memory Foam armrest now being standard. Of course, the headlining upgrades here are what contribute to that "NanoGen" name, and that's two unique materials designed in-house at Secretlab.

I'll go into more detail below, but the quick-and-easy summary is that Secretlab has developed a brand-new hybrid leatherette and hybrid cushion foam to improve the long-term durability, resilience, and support of the TITAN Evo — while also being the softest and most comfortable the company has ever released. If you're interested, you can check out the Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition from $799 at Secretlab starting today, and it's available in black and white.

On the cutting edge of material science

Secretlab claims to have found the perfect compromise between durability and comfort. (Image credit: Secretlab)

I owned and loved a Secretlab TITAN Evo for years before eventually replacing it with the X-Tech Ultimate Executive Chair I reviewed, and I still miss the design of that chair. Now I'm tempted to return again, if only to see if Secretlab has really made a noticeable impact with its two new materials that justify the NanoGen Edition's premium pricing.

First, there's the Secretlab NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette. Secretlab claims this is the softest leatherette it has ever put on its chairs, yet is also somehow more durable than ever — up to 14-times more resilient than industry standard PU leather. This is made possible through a triple-layer manufacturing process comprised of a strong, flexible base layer made of 3D-reinforced polyester fibers supported by woven nanofibers, Secretlab's NEO Hybrid Leatherette intertwined with specialty nanofibers to increase comfort and stain resistance, and a final dye coating that individually bonds to the nanofibers to preserve color and enhance UV resistance.

It sounds complicated because it is, but the end goal for Secretlab is a premium leatherette that's free of animal products, is more resistant to stains, UV light (which causes yellowing over time), and standard wear and tear versus standard leatherette, and is softer to the touch than Secretlab's previous offerings.

There's also the Secretlab NanoFoam Composite, which Secretlab describes as its "softest and most supportive foam yet." Again, this is made possible with a proprietary triple-layer manufacturing process combining a new, soft microfoam top layer with Secretlab's familiar firm cold foam cushion and an in-house nano adhesive that tightly bonds the two layers without give and without affecting comfort or support. Secretlab also created a biomechanical model of the human body to track stress points, refining the thickness of each cushion layer down to the milimeter to maximize comfort or support where needed.

Again, it sounds complicated because it is. Secretlab claims it invested over 37,500 hours into research and development, spent over 70,000 hours in testing, and created 1,116 prototypes during that timeframe. The NanoGen Edition takes advantage of all the advancements of previous TITAN Evo chairs, including the 4-Way L-ADAPT lumbar support system, but takes durability and comfort to a new level.

This black looks so nice. I want it. (Image credit: Secretlab)

Being the new flagship for the lineup, the NanoGen Edition also comes with some perks. The popular Full-Metal 4D Armrest has been upgraded with a new "Heavy Duty Edition" that offers 50% increased adjustment rates than before, and Secretlab's newer PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Tops now come standard, complete with the proprietary, magnetic "CloudSwap" system that lets you switch the armrest cushions out for new ones.

The NanoGen Edition should also be fully compatible with Secretlab's various other accessories, like the Recliner Add-on or Lumbar Pillow.

I can't say just how much the "NanoGen" materials make a difference as I haven't actually tried the chair, but Secretlab is at least making some bold promises... as it should when this chair costs so much. No waiting is necessary, though, as the Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition is available starting today from $799 at Secretlab, and is available in both black and white colorways. Well, it's available in most regions where Secretlab operates — the UK will have to wait until early 2025.