You can now transform your Secretlab chair into the Arcane, World of Warcraft, or Dragonball universes — and it just got more affordable
What you need to know
- Secretlab has offered premium SKINS for its TITAN line of gaming chairs for a couple of years now, including a variety of exclusive special edition collaborations.
- Now, Secretlab owners have a more affordable option to customize their chair with SKINS Lite, with is the same high-quality, form-fitting fabric but without the second layer of cushioning.
- SKINs Lite are already available for multiple existing patterns, but Secretlab has also dropped new options for Arcane, World of Warcraft, and Dragonball.
- You can pick up your new chair skin from $99 starting today, and it only takes a few minutes to install once you get it.
Secretlab gives you a ton of material and design choices when you're designing a TITAN Evo chair of your own, and countless people have pulled the trigger. However, it can be maddening trying to make a single choice when it'll cost you hundreds of dollars, so Secretlab also makes it easy for people to customize their chairs with premium, form-fitting, specially designed skins you can install, remove, or swap as much as you want. Now, it's even more affordable to do so.
The new SKINS Lite family is now available, making it incredibly easy to personalize your Secretlab with a new design from your favorite franchise. These skins are still made of Secretlab's high-quality fabric that's perfectly tailored to its chairs, but they trade that extra layer of cushioning for a more approachable price tag. You can buy your own SKINS Lite for $99 at Secretlab, and they're available both in a number of existing SKINS designs and new options from the Arcane, World of Warcraft, and Dragonball universes.
And those new skins look nice.
Whatever your favorite fictional universe, Secretlab may already have something for you
A previous member of the Windows Central team did go hands-on with Secretlab's SKINS when they launched in 2022, and even then he was impressed by the quality and easy installation process... and slightly taken aback by the premium price tag.
Secretlab has released exclusive and limited-edition SKINS over the last couple of years ranging from $139-199 from Secretlab's own design catalog and collaborations with franchises like Fortnite, DC, Star Wars, Naruto, Cyberpunk 2077, League of Legends, and more. These SKINS are expensive as they are because they use Secretlab's proprietary SoftWeave fabric with a built-in cushioning layer — so you customize your chair and make it more comfortable at the same time.
The new SKINS Lite lineup achieves the exact same tight-fitting design, 360-degrees protection, and straightforward installation, but uses a new, lighter and stretchier fabric to achieve its lower starting price of $99. Those who value luxury can still spend more for SKINS SoftWeave, but those that simply want their chair to look awesome can save themselves some cash.
With SKINS Lite, Secretlab has debuted seven brand-new designs that are, at least for now, exclusive to the SKINS Lite family. That includes designs for Jinx, Vi, and Ekko from Arcane (in celebration of Arcane Season 2), The Lich King and Illidan Stormrage from World of Warcraft, and Goku and Vegeta from Dragonball. However, Secretlab has also released new SKINS Lite variants of existing designs, including three for Cyberpunk 2077, three from Harry Potter, and one from Star Wars.
Like with the original SKINS, the entirety of the new SKINS Lite line works perfectly with the Secretlab TITAN Evo, TITAN Evo XL, and TITAN Evo Lite gaming chairs, plus all the various TITAN Evo accessories and add-ons. Oh, and they're also fully compatible with the brand-new Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen Edition that was just announced as the new peak of Secretlab's lineup. Considering that hyper-premium chair is only available in demure black or white, there's every reason to add your favorite Secretlab SKINS design to your cart when checking out.
The original, more expensive SKINS never stopped being available, but those looking to give our wallets some breathing room can now go and pick out our own Secretlab SKINS Lite for $99 at Secretlab, with deliveries expected around Nov. 25, 2024 for the first batch.
Secretlab SKINS Lite for TITAN Evo
Choose your design: $99 at Secretlab
✅Perfect for: Those who want to add a ton of color and personality to their Secretlab TITAN Evo chair without spending a ton of money.
❌Avoid if: You're always willing to spend more for comfort — the standard Secretlab SKINS may be more expensive and may not all be quite as vibrant, but they are more luxurious.
Compatibility: Secretlab TITAN Evo Small, Regular, XL, Lite, & NanoGen Edition. Installation: 3-10 minutes. Features: Smooth & silky finish, 360-degrees chair protection, machine washable. Warranty: 1-year Standard. Launch date: Nov. 8, 2024.
👉See at: Secretlab.co
Return period: 49 days. Price match: No (Secretlab is its own retailer). Free shipping: No guarantee.
