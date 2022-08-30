AndaSeat Kaiser 3 review: A magnificent magnetic masterpiece of a gaming chair

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is an excellent gaming chair that's easy to recommend. It's comfortable, adjustable, and looks sleek. Its magnetic pillow and lumbar support are perfect for long sessions at a desk.

Gaming chairs are a dime a dozen, but finding the best gaming chair can take some work. With everybody and their brother racing to sell seats, it can be difficult to find one that truly stands out. AndaSeat has done just that. The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is the best gaming chair that I've ever used, and it's easy to recommend. It's comfortable, adjustable in just about every way, and looks great without appearing over the top.

AndaSeat sent over a Kaiser 3 for review and I've used it at my desk for the last month or so. Here's why I love it, along with a few tiny nitpicks.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3: Price and availability

(Image credit: Future)

The Kaiser 3 comes in at $529, which is within the range of similar seats from competitors, but it is an investment.

The model I reviewed has linen fabric, but the Kaiser 3 is also available in PVC leather. There's a much wider color selection on the leather models, though I'm a fan of the Ash Gray linen version.

There is an XL version of the Kaiser 3 available, but it's limited to certain markets, including the United States. I touch on that more later in the review.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3: What I like

(Image credit: Future)

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 checks all the boxes I want in a gaming chair, but that's not what makes it stand out to me. What impressed me is that it convinced me that magnetic attachments aren't just a gimmick. When I first read through the specs of the Kaiser 3, I wondered why anyone would care about a pillow that could attach magnetically. Well, I was wrong. The pillow is one of the best features of the chair, though far from the only positive.

I sit at a desk for hours on end. For the last month, I've sat in the Kaiser 3 for all of my work shifts, as well as any video-editing sessions that I've done in my free time. As I reposition myself throughout the day, I slide the pillow into various positions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3

Moving over to more traditionally valued aspects of a gaming chair, the Kaiser 3 has a thick bottom cushion that's accommodating to my larger posterior. The armrests can adjust vertically or horizontally. They can twist as well, though I personally didn't find that feature very useful. Options are always good though.

The back of the chair can recline up to 165 degrees. Just be aware that you shouldn't lean back on the chair as your recline it. If you push back to 165 degrees, you could definitely tip the seat over.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3: What I don't like

(Image credit: Future)

I adore the AndaSeat Kaiser 3. I know that's an odd way to start a section focused on things I don't like, but it's honestly difficult to fault the chair. I even checked in with our editor-in-chief and chair expert to make sure I wasn't missing anything. The Kaiser 3 is comfortable, adjustable, attractive, and easy to put together. But, with a $529 price tag and a high rating comes nitpicking, and there are a couple of things to pick at.

The magnetic armrests are firm, but they can be knocked off with a reasonable amount of force, at least if you're a bigger person. I'd appreciate some way to lock them into place. That would have to be optional, of course, or it would eliminate the point of magnetic attachments.

While the chair has knobs for adjusting its lumbar support, they aren't labeled. This makes it a bit of a guessing game to adjust your chair at times.

While not a knock on the specific chair I reviewed, it's disappointing that the XL version of the Kaiser 3 is limited to certain markets, including the United States. The Kaiser 3 is so easy to recommend that it's a shame I can't just point larger people to the XL version in my area.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3: Competition

(Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

The gaming chair space is a crowded market. Several companies make quality chairs at a variety of price points. At $529, the Kaiser 3 is more of a premium seat. There are certainly more expensive models around — looking at you Razer — but the Kaiser 3 isn't cheap.

Within the same price bracket as the Kaiser 3, The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 starts at $520 and earned a 4.5/5 in our review. It's sturdy, also features magnetic connectors, and is a quality chair from a company that has an outstanding reputation. Our editor-in-chief, Daniel Thorp-Lancaster, called the Titan Evo 2022 the "best gaming chair available." I contend that the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 could challenge for that title, but you really can't go wrong with either.

If you don't want to spend over $500 on a chair, the Razer Enki X is a solid alternative. It's comfortable, attractive, and wider than many gaming chairs.

AndaSeat Kaiser 3: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Future)

You should buy if ...

You want a comfortable gaming chair

You value adjustable lumbar support

You want an attractive chair

You can afford to invest over $500 in a gaming chair

You shouldn't buy if ...

You're on a budget

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is an excellent gaming chair that checks all the boxes you'd expect for a seat coming in at $529. It's comfortable, attractive, and easy to adjust. Its customizable lumbar support and armrests make it easy to fit a wide range of people. The magnetic pillow isn't a gimmick, as it provides an infinite number of positions to support your neck.

The biggest drawback of the Kaiser 3 is its price. While I think the chair is worth $529 when compared to its competition, that's still a heavy investment. There are more budget-friendly options available, like the Razer Enki X, if you want to save some money while still getting a quality gaming chair.

The Kaiser 3 is a lovely seat that displaced my previous seat, the AndaSeat Phantom 3. It's easy to recommend to anyone on the hunt for a gaming chair.