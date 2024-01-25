If you spend most of your gaming time at a desk with a PC or laptop, you'll want something more comfortable than a wooden stool.

Some might argue the benefit of buying an ergonomically designed office chair, but let's be honest: many of us just crave something that looks cool on camera while offering some flexible comfort.

Plenty of PC gamers are livestreaming their antics and want something stylish to display when they hit the inevitable toilet break, so here are my picks for the best gaming chairs in 2024.

Each chair has been reviewed by various Windows Central team members, with pros and cons to each. Pick the best gaming chair for you or that special gamer in your life!

The quick list

Best gaming chairs in 2024

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Below, you'll find write-ups of my picks for the best gaming chair in 2024. Each chair has been reviewed with hands-on time by several Windows Central team members, and we have our full recommendations for each category.

Best overall gaming chair

Razer Iskur (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central)

1. Razer Iskur Best overall Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for competitive gamers, hobbyists, developers, or anyone who spends extensive hours sitting. + Users seeking exceptional lumbar support for maintaining good posture. + Those prioritizing high-quality materials and design in their gaming setup. Reasons to avoid - Budget-conscious buyers, as the chair is priced at the higher end of the market. - Gamers looking for a chair with customizable covers for eSports or specific games.

The Razer Iskur stands out in the saturated gaming chair market with its unparalleled lumbar support and top-quality design. Priced at $500, it justifies its cost with features that promote comfort and good posture, especially for those spending long hours in front of a computer. The chair's lumbar pad is a game-changer, offering adjustable support that helps maintain a neutral spine position. This, combined with memory foam neck pillows and versatile 4D armrests, ensures a comfortable and ergonomic seating experience.

The chair's build quality is evident in its multi-layered synthetic leather with Razer-green stitching and a robust frame supporting up to 299 pounds. Its assembly is straightforward, with a clear tutorial and premium packaging. Although it shares the familiar racing-style design typical in gaming chairs, the Iskur elevates this with its unique lumbar system and overall build quality.

While the seat cushion might initially feel stiff and the tilt mechanism somewhat rigid, these are minor compared to the chair's overall benefits. Razer's three-year warranty is competitive, although it falls short of some rivals offering more extended coverage.

It's an investment in your health and comfort, especially if you spend long hours gaming or working. It's a top-tier choice that stands out for its ergonomic support and quality, making it an excellent option for those who can afford it and are seeking the best gaming chairs.

Runner-up for best gaming chair

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster | Windows Central)

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, starting at $650 (with frequent sales reducing it to around $500-$520), offers a blend of customization, comfort, and style. It comes in various sizes, materials (leatherette, fabric, and NAPA leather), and designs, including ones based on popular franchises. Notable for its magnetic accessories, such as detachable memory foam and cooling gel armrests, and a strapless magnetic head pillow, the Titan Evo 2022 elevates user convenience and satisfaction.

The chair features a pebble seat base designed for ergonomic comfort, allowing natural movement and space for sitting cross-legged. The 4-way adjustable lumbar support, a significant upgrade from previous models, caters to a range of user preferences, ensuring personalized back support.

Regarding durability, the new NEO leatherette claims 12 times the durability of regular PU leather, and the SoftWeave Plus fabric option offers a softer, more breathable alternative. The chair's assembly process has been streamlined over the years, and the lever mechanisms are now more user-friendly.

It exemplifies Secretlab's commitment to continuous improvement and addressing user feedback effectively. Its adjustable lumbar support, ergonomic design, and range of customizable options make it a top choice for those seeking a durable, comfortable chair for work and play. While the price point is considerable, the chair's quality, longevity, and personalization options justify the investment for those prioritizing comfort and style in their gaming or work environment.

Best budget gaming chair

Razer Enki X (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central)

3. Razer Enki X Best budget Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ideal for users who spend long hours at a desk and prioritize comfort and ergonomic design. + Gamers and professionals looking for a chair that balances gaming aesthetics with office functionality. + Those seeking a more affordable but high-quality chair compared to higher-end models like the Razer Iskur. Reasons to avoid - Not great for buyers looking for advanced features like 4D armrests and reactive seat tilt, available in the higher-priced Enki model, are missing here. - Those who prefer chairs with a less gamer-centric design aesthetic.

The Razer Enki X, priced at $299, offers an outstanding balance of comfort, design, and price. It shares the same seat, backrest, and overall design as its higher-priced counterpart, the Enki, but with some differences, like 2D armrests and fixed lumbar support. This chair is well-suited for people who spend extended periods at a desk for gaming or work.

Assembly is straightforward and user-friendly, with humorous instructions and pre-threaded screws, making the process quicker than assembling the Iskur. The chair boasts a broad seat base, allowing for more movement and comfort, a feature often lacking in typical gaming chairs.

The Enki X's standout feature is its "pressure mapping" design, which distributes weight evenly, reducing pressure points and discomfort during prolonged sitting. Although it lacks the Iskur's articulating lumbar arch, the fixed lumbar support in Enki X is supportive and comfortable.

Material quality is a particular highlight, with premium "dual-textured eco-sustainable synthetic leather" used, contributing to both comfort and environmental consciousness. The chair's aesthetic is enhanced by its patterned fabric, which helps prevent sliding.

It's an excellent choice for those seeking a comfortable and durable chair for gaming and office work, particularly those on a tighter budget. While it lacks some of the advanced features of its pricier counterpart, it still offers excellent value and quality. Its ergonomic design and comfort-focused features make it a strong contender in the gaming chair market, suitable for long hours of use.

Best gaming chair for kids

Secretlab Titan XXS (Image credit: Sean Endicott | Windows Central)

4. Secretlab Titan XXS Best for kids Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Secretlab Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for parents looking for a high-quality, comfortable gaming chair for children. + Those who appreciate aesthetically pleasing designs in gaming gear, with choices like Stealth (black), Frost Blue, and Plush Pink. + Buyers seeking a sturdy, durable chair for kids who are serious about gaming. Reasons to avoid - Not great for budget-conscious consumers, as the chair is relatively expensive for a kid-sized model. - Adults over 5'2" and 154 lbs, as the chair is designed specifically for children. - Pet owners looking for pet-friendly furniture, as the chair might not appeal to furry friends.

The Secretlab Titan XXS is a collectible yet fully functional miniature gaming chair, priced at $299 for the black model and $319 for the SoftWeave Plus fabric versions. Its adorable design has received an "aww" reaction universally. Suitable for weights up to 70 kg (154 lbs) and heights up to 160 cm (5'2"), it's ideal for kids who spend time gaming or at a desk.

Assembly is straightforward and simplified, with pre-drilled holes and included tools that are easy to use. The chair's sturdiness and quality construction are consistent with Secretlab's reputation in the gaming chair industry. Its comfort was even praised by children, noting it as better than some adult gaming chairs.

The chair features hybrid leatherette material for the black model and SoftWeave Plus fabric for the colored versions. However, pets did not particularly favor the leatherette material, indicating the chair's clear human-centric design.

It's a charming and high-quality choice for children who are into gaming. While it is an investment, its durability and comfort make it a worthwhile purchase for a child's gaming setup. The chair's design and build quality make it stand out in the market of children's gaming chairs. Although not suitable for pets or larger adults, it's a perfect miniature version of Secretlab's renowned Titan series, designed to make any kid feel like a real gamer.

Most colorful gaming chair

Vertagear SL5800 (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

5. Vertagear SL5800 Most colorful Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Gamers and professionals looking for a comfortable, ergonomic chair that supports long hours of use. + Those who value aesthetics in gaming gear, with a variety of colors like carbon black, midnight blue, burgundy red, and midnight purple. + Pet owners, as the chair includes a pet hair remover due to its tendency to attract fur. Reasons to avoid - Buyers on a tight budget, as the chair's MSRP is $419. - People taller than 6 feet or heavier than 250lbs, as the chair is optimized for users within these limits. - Those who prefer gaming chairs with less maintenance, especially regarding cleaning pet hair.

Priced at $419, the Vertagear SL5800 is a mid-size gaming chair offering comfort and style. It's available in various colors, including an eye-catching midnight purple. Its assembly is straightforward, taking around 20 minutes, and all necessary tools are provided.

The SL5800 stands out for its ergonomic features, like the 'ContourMax' lumbar, which combines memory foam with flexible modules for lower back support. The 'HygennX' coating, infused with coffee ground nanotechnology, aims to control odors, adding a unique aspect to the chair. Additionally, the 'VertaAir' seat design, with air-circulating hexagon-shaped pillars, effectively relieves back pressure.

While attractive and comfortable, the chair's microfiber upholstery is a magnet for pet hair, but Vertagear thoughtfully includes a pet hair remover. The '4D' armrests, offering four directions of movement, are particularly beneficial for gaming, though they may exhibit slight wobble.

It's is a strong contender in the gaming chair market, especially for its comfort, style, and pet-friendly accessories. Its price is justified by its quality and features, making it a suitable choice for gamers and professionals alike. While it faces stiff competition, the SL5800's unique features, like odor control and air-circulating seat design, make it a worthy option for a reliable, stylish gaming chair.

Best racing style gaming chair

AndaSeat Kaiser 3 (Image credit: Sean Endicott | Windows Central)

6. AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Best racing style Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at AndaSeat View at Amazon View at GameStop Reasons to buy + Perfect for gamers and professionals seeking a premium chair with ergonomic support and comfort for long hours. + Users who appreciate the convenience of magnetic attachments for adjustable support. + Those who prefer a chair with versatile material options like linen fabric and PVC leather, and a variety of color choices. Reasons to avoid - Budget-conscious buyers, as the chair is priced at $529, which might be steep for some. - Larger individuals outside certain markets, since the XL version is not universally available. - Users who prefer armrests that lock into place, as the Kaiser 3’s magnetic armrests can be displaced with force.

Priced at $529, the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is a well-rounded gaming chair offering comfort and functionality. The model reviewed comes in Ash Gray linen fabric, but there are also PVC leather options with extra color options. The chair stands out with its innovative magnetic pillow, which allows for easy adjustment and adds significant comfort for users sitting for extended periods.

The Kaiser 3 features a thick bottom cushion suitable for various body types, adjustable armrests in multiple directions, and a recline function up to 165 degrees. However, caution is advised when reclining to avoid tipping over. Its assembly is straightforward, making it user-friendly.

It provides a comfortable, adjustable, and attractive gaming chair experience. Its magnetic pillow feature is a standout, offering versatile neck support. While its price is higher, the chair's quality and features justify the investment, especially compared to its competitors. It's an excellent choice for anyone seeking a top-tier gaming chair, although more budget-friendly alternatives like the Razer Enki X are available for those looking to spend less.

How to choose the best gaming chair

Choosing the best gaming chair means balancing comfort, budget, and specific needs. For extended use, the Razer Iskur and AndaSeat Kaiser 3 stand out with superior lumbar support and are suitable for serious gamers and professionals but come at a higher price. However, the Razer Enki X offers a budget-friendly alternative without compromising comfort.

For a touch of style, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 provides customizable features and designs, and the Titan XXS is a miniature spin-off for kids, offering the same quality in a smaller package. For those craving a splash of color, the Vertagear SL5800 is a smart choice with various designs. Each chair caters to different preferences, so make sure it's right for you before dropping the big bucks.