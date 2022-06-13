Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: A perfect evolution

With gaming chairs seemingly popping up everywhere in recent years, Secretlab has rightfully cemented its place as the brand to beat. The original Secretlab Omega and the Omega 2020 Series refresh impressed with a combination of smart features, comfort, and an exceptional premium feel. With its latest, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, the company has simplified and evolved its lineup in a way that only furthers its dominance.

Between streamlining the product line and the addition of smart features like magnetic accessories, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is an excellent upgrade. A wealth of excellent chair designs, combined with Secretlab's proven quality and durability, makes the Titan Evo 2022 one of the best gaming chairs you can buy. Still, north of $500 is a lot to spend, so let's dive in and find out why the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is worth dropping some cash on.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022: Price and availability

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 headrest with magnetic memory foam pillow. (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is available directly from Secretlab's website starting at $650 for the Small and Regular sizes. The XL size comes in at $700 for the increase in size. However, you'll find Secretlab running sales more often than not, dipping that starting price down to around the $500 to $520 range.

The Titan Evo 2022 is available in leatherette and fabric options, as well as a more premium NAPA leather. There are also tons of designs and colors available, including designs based on popular franchises like The Witcher, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Overwatch, and League of Legends. Each of these designs is exceptionally well done, often nailing the vibe of the franchise partner.

In addition to the base chair, you can pick up magnetic accessories like memory foam and gel armrests in a few different colors, along with leather cleaning products to keep the chair fresh.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022: What I like

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 left side with "R 2022" model logo. (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

The main focus with the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 was to make the line easier to navigate while addressing some of the concerns from prior models. Perhaps the biggest new feature here is the addition of magnetic accessories, an area Secretlab has gone all-in on with its excellent Magnus gaming desk as well. Here, the Titan Evo 2022 implements magnets in the armrests and headrest, replacing the fixed position of the former and strap used for the latter on prior chair models.

The implementation of magnets on the Titan Evo 2022 is mostly great. Their use in the armrests makes them detachable for the first time, allowing you to swap them out between Secretlab's memory foam or cooling gel options on the fly. Because they're using very strong magnets, they feel incredibly solid when in place as well.

While it's harder to get across until you use it, I would be remiss if I didn't mention there is something quite satisfying about slapping the head pillow in place with no strap to fiddle with. That extends to the armrests as well, which make a gratifying chunk sound as they drop into place. If that sort of detail is your thing, you'll be satisfied with the magnetic mechanisms on the Titan Evo 2022.

A look at the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 magnetic armrest mechanism. (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

Beyond the new magnetic accoutrements, one of the biggest changes is the new pebble seat base. Unless you picked up the largest Titan XL variants of older Secretlab models, the seat could feel somewhat constricting due to the raised sides. The Titan Evo 2022 solves for this by leveling out the seat base a bit more without completely eliminating the sides, and applying this design on all three sizes.

Secretlab says that it designed the seat base to be more ergonomic, allowing for "natural movement" while still giving you space to sit cross-legged (if that's your thing). While I'm not an ergonomic engineer, what I can say is that the seat is exceptionally comfortable for long gaming and work sessions. In using the chair for hours every day for months, it's remained comfortable while staying supportive.

One of the pieces that impressed me most with this upgrade is the addition of the 4-way lumbar support. One of my biggest criticisms of previous Secretlab models was that the adjustable lumbar support was limited to the largest sizes. With the Titan Evo 2022, Secretlab has brought that feature to all three sizes while making it even better.

Now, that built-in lumbar support can be adjusted in four directions, allowing you to dial it in just right for your preferences. The dial on the right side of the chair allows you to move it up and down or in and out. Apart from the lumbar system on the Razer Iskur, this is the most unique lumbar support I've used in a gaming chair thus far.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 lumbar adjustment dial. (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

Those are the largest changes with the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, but there are lots of other little adjustments and carryovers from previous Secretlab chairs here as well. The new NEO leatherette claims to be "12x more durable" than regular PU leather, and I can say it's stood up very well in my use thus far. And while I haven't tested it, Secretlab's latest SoftWeave Plus fabric is available as an option that the company claims is softer, more breathable, and more durable than before.

The individual parts of the chair also feel very durable and premium, and Secretlab has made lots of little changes to the setup process over the years to make it simpler. The adjustments trickle down to the lever mechanisms, which now sit at better angles and are easier to use as a result.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022: What I don't like

Closeup of Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 seat material. (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

There is definitely a ton to like about the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, but there are issues to keep in mind as well.

The headrest pillow is of slight concern after using the Titan Evo 2022 for a long while now. While it stays in place much of the time, it is rather prone to shifting position if you're not careful. It's definitely a much nicer look than the strap used in previous Secretlab chairs, but it's clear that at stronger magnetic connection is needed to prevent shifting.

There's also the amount of packaging to take into account. While Secretlab has improved the setup process a great deal over the years, one area that it could stand to do better is in reducing its packaging. That's no doubt a difficult task with something as large as a gaming chair, but it would be nice to see an effort to reduce the amount of material you have to worry about discarding afterwards, if not only for the environmental impact.

Finally, it's worth thinking on what materials you prefer before dropping more than $500. The leatherette has a great feel and holds up very well, but I've found that it doesn't breathe as much as I'd like if I'm in a particularly sweaty Fortnite match. My experience with a prior SoftWeave model tells me that you'll be much better off with that option if breathability is a concern, but this is all down to personal preference.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022: Competition

Razer Iskur gaming chair. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

While Secretlab may still be my pick for the king of gaming chairs, there is no shortage of companies trying to steal its crown. None offers the same level of customization and high-profile designs as Secretlab, but they're definitely worth considering. Namely, one of gaming's biggest brands, Razer, has gotten in on the action over the past couple of years with multiple chair models.

In terms of price and features, the closest match is probably the $500 Razer Iskur. This chair features a rather unique lumbar support system that angles the entire seat back out for added posture support. Elsewhere, the design and materials are similar to Secretlab's offerings, but the seat features higher sides that might cramp your seating space more than the pebble seat base offered by the Titan Evo 2022.

If you're looking to save a little money, the Razer Enki X is a $300 option that sacrifices on features to trim the cost. You'll get a pretty basic gaming chair that ticks all of the boxes on style and baseline features. However, the materials aren't quite up to the same premium as more expensive chairs, you'll lose out on adjustable lumbar support and 4D armrests, and you'll have to shell out extra for a headrest pillow.

If mesh chairs are more your style, then something like the Mavix M4 gaming chair is worth a look. At $444, it's still relatively expensive, but you get the cooling provided by an open-back mesh design. It's not as versatile as other gaming chairs on the market, but it features a design that could easily fit in alongside other mesh-back office chairs with some added flair.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022: Should you buy it?

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central)

You should buy if ...

You want the best gaming chair available

You want a wide variety of top-notch designs and materials

You prize durability and comfort

Adjustable lumbar support is important to you

You shouldn't buy if ...

You're sensitive to the high price

You just need a basic office chair

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 does what Secretlab has proven it can do over and over again: Take a winning formula and continue to improve upon it in meaningful ways. The company has been very responsive to feedback, leading to changes both small and large. The inclusion of an improved adjustable lumbar support mechanism on every model is a perfect example of taking a criticism and delivering even more than expected.

All of the little material changes and tweaks add up to a package that feels familiar but is substantially improved over previous Secretlab models. The addition of magnetic mechanisms also open the Titan Evo 2022 up to an ecosystem of accessory possibilities Secretlab is already taking advantage of with the choice of armrest materials. It's an inclusion that I hope continues to expand into the future.

The price of the Titan Evo 2022 will still cause some pause, and it's definitely worth considering. However, if you're looking for a chair that will hold up and remain comfortable for years to come through work and play, then you can't do any better than the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 for the price. The sheer number of excellent designs also leaves room for a ton of personal expression, whether you want to go for a muted look with the base design, or show off your love for Batman, World of Warcraft, and even Minecraft.