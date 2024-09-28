Razer just announced the coolest laptop accessory it's ever produced

What you need to know

During Razercon, tech company Razer revealed several new accessories and devices, among which is its new line of Laptop Cooling Pads.

This new laptop accessory is designed to cool 14" to 18" laptops using a 140mm fan.

Remappable buttons, three USB-A ports, and Razer Chroma RGB lighting are featured on the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad.

It's expected to launch in Q4 2024 and will be available at Razer's website.

During Razercon 2024, the tech company revealed a number of its upcoming products and gaming peripherals. Among the new devices shown off is the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad, an accessory with a built-in 140mm fan that is designed to reduce the temperature of 14-inch to 18-inch laptops. You could say it's the coolest accessory Razer has ever produced.

The Laptop Cooling Pad utilizes magnets and seals on the top surface. When a compatible-sized laptop is placed on top of these seals, it creates an airtight pressure chamber to cool devices more effectively than the mesh cooling pad designs used by many competitors. There is also a filter designed for ultra-fine dust to reduce any debris that might build up over time.

Image 1 of 3 Razer cooling pad seals off around the laptop to provide better cooling. (Image credit: Razer) The Razer Laptop Cooling Pad fits in with the aesthetic of other Razer accessories. (Image credit: Razer) The Razer Cooling Pad is offered in different sizes to fit various laptops. (Image credit: Razer)

Razer Laptop Cooling Pad | $149.99 at Razer Razer's new cooling accessory is designed to help reduce the temperature of 14-inch to 18-inch laptops using a built-in fan with an airtight pressure chamber. It also features USB-A ports and customizable buttons. See at: Razer

According to Razer, using this Laptop Cooling Pad can reduce the CPU (central processing unit) and GPU (graphics processing unit) temperatures of laptops by up to 18%. If true, this could help these devices run more efficiently.

To provide even more convenience, the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad features remappable buttons on the front of the right-hand side and there are also three USB-A ports on the back. The fan speed can be adjusted by using a physical button or the Razer Synapse program. As with most Razer gaming accessories, the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad features Razer Chroma RGB lighting that is visible along the front. It plugs into a laptop via a USB-A cable.

The Razer Laptop Cooling Pad will release sometime in Q4 2024 and will sell for $149.99 at the Razer website and various retailers.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

That's a lot of money for a cooling pad

There are three USB-A ports on the back of the Razer Cooling Pad. (Image credit: Razer)

There is no shortage of laptop cooling pads on the market. Many of the third-party offerings can be purchased for less than $30, which makes the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad's $149.99 price point pretty hard to swallow. That said, Razer's new accessory is far more elegant and provides more features than many of these other options. Not to mention, it's easier to trust a known tech company like Razer rather than buying a cheap peripheral from some no-name third-party seller.

As someone who regularly plays video games and uses creative programs on my laptop, I'm curious to see just how well this new cooling device works. Effectively keeping the CPU and GPU cooler when doing these notoriously temperature-raising tasks can help my laptop work more efficiently and could potentially provide me with a better user experience. Depending on the device, it's possible the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad might even help increase battery life. However, that last point is basically moot since I'll likely have access to an outlet in any area where I can use the bulky cooling pad.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the end of the day, you'll just need to determine if the extra convenience and RGB flare provided by this accessory is worth the hefty pricetag.