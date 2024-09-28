Razer just announced the coolest laptop accessory it's ever produced
This new Razer Laptop Cooling Pad features a 140mm fan and an airtight pressure chamber to keep your device at a lower temperature.
What you need to know
- During Razercon, tech company Razer revealed several new accessories and devices, among which is its new line of Laptop Cooling Pads.
- This new laptop accessory is designed to cool 14" to 18" laptops using a 140mm fan.
- Remappable buttons, three USB-A ports, and Razer Chroma RGB lighting are featured on the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad.
- It's expected to launch in Q4 2024 and will be available at Razer's website.
During Razercon 2024, the tech company revealed a number of its upcoming products and gaming peripherals. Among the new devices shown off is the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad, an accessory with a built-in 140mm fan that is designed to reduce the temperature of 14-inch to 18-inch laptops. You could say it's the coolest accessory Razer has ever produced.
The Laptop Cooling Pad utilizes magnets and seals on the top surface. When a compatible-sized laptop is placed on top of these seals, it creates an airtight pressure chamber to cool devices more effectively than the mesh cooling pad designs used by many competitors. There is also a filter designed for ultra-fine dust to reduce any debris that might build up over time.
According to Razer, using this Laptop Cooling Pad can reduce the CPU (central processing unit) and GPU (graphics processing unit) temperatures of laptops by up to 18%. If true, this could help these devices run more efficiently.
To provide even more convenience, the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad features remappable buttons on the front of the right-hand side and there are also three USB-A ports on the back. The fan speed can be adjusted by using a physical button or the Razer Synapse program. As with most Razer gaming accessories, the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad features Razer Chroma RGB lighting that is visible along the front. It plugs into a laptop via a USB-A cable.
The Razer Laptop Cooling Pad will release sometime in Q4 2024 and will sell for $149.99 at the Razer website and various retailers.
That's a lot of money for a cooling pad
There is no shortage of laptop cooling pads on the market. Many of the third-party offerings can be purchased for less than $30, which makes the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad's $149.99 price point pretty hard to swallow. That said, Razer's new accessory is far more elegant and provides more features than many of these other options. Not to mention, it's easier to trust a known tech company like Razer rather than buying a cheap peripheral from some no-name third-party seller.
As someone who regularly plays video games and uses creative programs on my laptop, I'm curious to see just how well this new cooling device works. Effectively keeping the CPU and GPU cooler when doing these notoriously temperature-raising tasks can help my laptop work more efficiently and could potentially provide me with a better user experience. Depending on the device, it's possible the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad might even help increase battery life. However, that last point is basically moot since I'll likely have access to an outlet in any area where I can use the bulky cooling pad.
At the end of the day, you'll just need to determine if the extra convenience and RGB flare provided by this accessory is worth the hefty pricetag.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).