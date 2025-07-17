The wireless gaming mouse I've used for 5 years is down to $30 — that's less than 2 cents a day (and it's still my favorite)

You don't need to spend your life savings on great gaming tech, no matter what some brands might have you think. Trust me, I'm a total penny-pincher when it comes to my own setup, but that's helped me make some recommendations over the years.

Now that Logitech's G305 Lightspeed wireless mouse is down to $29.99 at Amazon, it shoots to the top of my list. Plus, anyone who prefers shopping at Best Buy can grab it for the same price, and that goes for Walmart customers, too. Just under $30 at whichever retailer you like the best, and yes, it includes one AA battery in the box.

The most common talking point I've seen for the G305 Lightspeed is probably its weight, with some saying it's on the heavy side while others more politely call it "balanced". To be honest, when I switch from my beloved Logitech MX Master 2S after finishing work and pick up the G305, I almost throw it to the ceiling because it feels so much lighter in comparison.

On the other hand, I recently bought my partner the $126 Logitech G502 X Lightspeed as a birthday present, which is a noticeably lightweight mouse, so I can understand how some comparisons would land the G305 on the weightier side of the scale. Still, I would never consider it to be a "heavy" gaming mouse.

As for the battery life, I've honestly lost track of how often I've changed the AA battery inside the G305 Lightspeed. I hadn't realised how many years it's been since I bought this thing, but I certainly can't think of any occasions where it died at an inconvenient time.

In the rare moments that the batteries do start to show signs of giving up, a red light appears on the top-mounted LED to give you plenty of warning. It lasts for weeks and weeks, even on the higher settings (though I keep mine in more of a middling DPI — I'm no pro gamer who needs to move my entire arm across the desk).

TL;DR: This is a great gaming mouse that's served me well for half a decade, and I've never permanently switched away from it. No matter how many ultra-high-spec demo units have come across my desk, I've always come back to the Logitech G305 Lightspeed — it's just a reliable workhorse that I'll recommend forever.

Or, at least until Logitech discontinues it and I fall into a mouse-based depression. On a serious note, check out the specs below, and you'll notice that it doesn't feature any USB port for wired use.

This is a wireless-only gaming mouse that cannot be recharged with any internal battery over USB-C or otherwise. Of course, you could use a rechargeable AA battery and achieve a similar effect, but it's worth noting. At $30, I wouldn't even call this a downside or have it affect its recommendation, but it can often be overlooked by those who are used to plugging in a cable as a backup for their dead gaming mouse.