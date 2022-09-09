Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro review: This wireless gaming mouse ticks every box

This is it. Razer has perfected the DeathAdder Pro, making version 3 easily one of the best gaming mice you can buy today. If you don't want fancy RGB lighting and other unnecessary features, the wireless Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is about as good as you can get.

For gaming mice, it really doesn't get much better than Razer's DeathAdder series. These mice are designed for serious gamers or those who spend a considerable number of hours every week firing up their favorite virtual world. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is the third version of this premium wireless mouse, offering notable improvements over its predecessor, which we reviewed positively.

We didn't think Razer could improve on much with the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, but it turns out that plenty of tweaking can result in substantial improvements. For starters, Razer cut down the weight of the DeathAdder V3, making it ridiculously light. It's got the same 40K sensor found in the Basilisk V3 Pro, and the ergonomics have been altered to make this one of the more comfortable gaming mice.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: Price, specs, and availability

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is quite the costly mouse, coming in at $150. That's just for the mouse itself, which is available in black or white. The HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is an additional $30, but you only require it if the bundled USB receiver simply isn't good enough for your gaming sessions. Still, $180 for the mouse and speedier dongle is a hard pill to swallow for many.

Razer realized this and does offer a $165 bundle promotion if you buy the mouse and HyperPolling Wireless Dongle together, saving $15. Comparing the two receivers with each other, the standard dongle has a polling rate of 1,000Hz, while the HyperPolling dongle takes this up to 4,000Hz. Would you notice the additional bump in speed? Not unless you have a fast enough display (Razer recommends at least 145Hz).

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Scroll 4-way tilt wheel Lighting N/A Design Ergonomic right-handed Buttons 6 (5 programmable) Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical Acceleration ~750 inches per second (IPS), 70G Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless, USB-C Switches Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 Battery Life ~90 hours (1,000Hz), ~24 hours (4,000Hz) Weight 63g

If you can stomach the price, it's well worth it. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro weighs just 63 grams, has Razer's fancy, new Focus Pro 30K sensor, newer switches, improved 90-hour battery life (24 hours when used with the more advanced dongle), and enhanced AI functionality. It's easy to see just how quickly the price inflates when packing in all this fancy tech.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: What I like

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

If you want the short TL;DR of what I like about the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, I'll sum it up as follows: This is the best gaming mouse I've used to date. And it really should be somewhere close to the top with just how much tech Razer managed to cram inside ... and the price to match, of course. The second version of the DeathAdder was a winner, and Razer managed to improve on just about everything.

This is the best gaming mouse I've used to date.

Let's start with the design. It looks like a Razer DeathAdder, but one can notice the ever-so-slight alterations to some of the dimensions. A slight bump has been angled, the two side buttons have been raised, so too has the scroll wheel. These may seem minor, but they all come together to vastly improve the ergonomics of the DeathAdder, making it far more comfortable to use for longer periods.

Six buttons are present on the mouse, five of which are programmable using Razer's software. There's not one LED light on the DeathAdder. Okay, I lied, there's a battery and status indicator behind the scroll wheel, but that's it. No RGB lighting here, I'm afraid, but this should be viewed as a positive take to get as much use out of the battery between charges.

The ergonomic improvements and weight reduction are startling when you first pick up the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. You simply expect it to be heavier and somewhat similar to how other mice feel to wield, but this is something totally different. It's akin to Logitech and Razer fusing together the MX Master 3S and Razer Viper Ultimate.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino ) Image 1 of 3

I only received the 1,000Hz dongle with the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, whilst Executive Editor Daniel Rubino managed to obtain the $30 4,000Hz HyperPolling Wireless Dongle for his Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro preview. Even at 1,000Hz, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is a beast both in and out of PC games. Whether you're into fast-paced first-person shooters or slower games like X4 Foundations, this gaming mouse will have no problem gliding across your desk.

Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor continues to impress. Performance is astounding in games and at the desktop, thanks to the max acceleration of 70g and 750 inches per second max speed. Choosing a mouse that's good to go for creators and gamers can be a little tricky as brands attempt to cater to both groups with separate peripherals, but the DeathAdder V3 Pro can be comfortably used by either group. Everything feels that little bit more premium with version 3.

This includes the Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 Razer used for this mouse, which provide a better tactile response and Razer even rates them for 90 million actuations (up from "just" 70 million with the DeathAdder V2 Pro). Clicking away and lifting the mouse takes very little effort, which goes well with the improved comfort offered by the mouse. I've noticed a slight strain at times with other pointers, but not with the DeathAdder V3 Pro.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: What I dislike

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Nothing is truly "perfect." Razer has come close with this mouse, but there's always room for improvements to be made. The first is the price. This is one expensive mouse. It's just shy of $150, which is $10 short of the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro (but that mouse can go up to $200 if you want the wireless charging dock). Then there's the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, which costs $30.

$180 is a serious amount of cash to recommend someone drop on a mouse. It's a shame since the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is that good. And if you're serious about your PC gaming, you're going to want the best tools. Think of it like spending a lot of money on a new Porsche Taycan and then deciding whether or not to throw on some Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: Competition

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The primary competitor to the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro would be the also excellent Logitech MX Master 3S. The Logitech mouse is more affordable, but comes with a slightly weaker sensor and slower polling rate for gaming. There's also no tilt functionality built into the scroll wheel. The MX Master 3S isn't designed primarily for gaming, but if you plan to do some work also, the DeathAdder V3 Pro will happily lend a hand.

If you're only looking at gaming mice, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is a strong contender against this pointer. It's more expensive, but you get the same sensor, the addition of RGB lighting, Qi wireless charging (farewell cables!), and additional weight if you prefer a heavier mouse in your hand. If you only care about the fundamentals for a gaming mouse, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro may be the better choice.

Want to see more recommendations? Check out our best mouse collection.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: Should you buy?

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

You should buy if ...

You want one of the best wireless gaming mice around

You don't mind spending $150 on a gaming mouse

You're not a massive fan of RGB lighting

You shouldn't buy if ...

You want more advanced features that are not present here

You play MMO games and require additional programmable buttons

You don't like wireless mice

You don't want to spend $150 on a gaming mouse

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro does everything you require a wireless gaming mouse to do, and it does it almost better than any other pointer out there. The company has nailed the basics with version 3, making it one of the best mice in the biz, rocking a lightweight design that's a pleasure to use. Whether you only have an hour on the weekend or have time each evening, you'll enjoy using the DeathAdder V3 Pro.

Weighing in at just 63g, it's incredibly easy to lift and throw across the desk surface. Razer made some massive changes to the design to make it more comfortable to use for longer periods of time, but it also has the capabilities to aid with existing discomfort. The ergonomics have been switched up to shape it slightly more like one of those funky mice — I'm thinking the Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical.

Razer hasn't focused solely on ergonomics, however. The performance of the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, with its Focus Pro 30K sensor, is fantastic. You likely won't notice any difference when moving from another premium mouse with a high polling rate, but if you're looking to replace an old or budget-friendly pointer, prepare to be blown away.