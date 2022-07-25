Razer's HyperPolling Wireless dongle may be too fast to appreciate
Razer's new HyperPolling Wireless technology is up to four times faster than most competing gaming mice, but you may not notice it in real-world use.
- Razer recently announced its HyperPolling Wireless dongle.
- The dongle provides a connection with a polling rate of 4000Hz, which is four times faster than that of most competing mice.
- The Razer HyperPolling Wireless dongle is only compatible with the Razer Viper V2 Pro at the moment.
Gaming companies often race to hit the highest specs possible. Refresh rates, DPI, and other specs climb higher and higher each year. Continuing that trend, Razer recently announced the Razer HyperPolling Wireless dongle. It supports a polling rate of 4000Hz, which is up to four times higher than the best gaming mice. Razer's website on its HyperPolling technology (opens in new tab) claims that the only way to get a better average click latency is to use a Razer HyperPolling wired connection (8000Hz).
Polling rate refers to how many times a mouse refreshes its location per second. A higher polling rate equates to a faster response time.
While Razer's new dongle is impressive, the big question about the accessory is if people will notice a difference in real-world use. Generally speaking, any polling rate above 1000Hz is fantastic. While a polling rate of 8000Hz is technically better than the rate of most gaming mice, it would be difficult to feel the difference in most situations. Razer's new connection speed is somewhat like a 480Hz monitor. While both accessories have top-of-the-line specs, there is a point of diminishing returns.
An accessory like this is aimed more at people trying to squeeze the absolute best out of their systems rather than casual gamers. The Razer Viper V2 Pro is the only mouse compatible with the Razer HyperPolling Wireless dongle at this time.
Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle | $30 (opens in new tab)
This dongle provides a wireless connection with a polling rate of 4,000Hz. That's four times the rate of competing wireless gaming mice. At the moment, the dongle is only compatible with the Razer Viper V2 Pro.
