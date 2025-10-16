Razer has spent many decades crafting high-quality gaming mice, both at premium prices for people looking to get the best performance out of PC gaming, and lower-end prices for people wanting to save money.

The Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed fits the latter category while packing enough advanced features to make it viable to play the best PC games, and it's now on sale for $43.99 thanks to Amazon cutting its $69.99 MSRP by 37%.

This gaming mouse is great value for money and here's why

Side profile of the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Razer's Viper V3 HyperSpeed is one of our highest recommendations for PC players wanting an affordable yet high-quality gateway into the world of upgrading their PC gaming rigs with the best PC gaming accessories.

Why, you may ask? Well, for starters, it has a comfy, streamlined ergonomic design with a smooth, soft-touch finish and sturdy build quality that makes it feel good to use without causing strain on the user's wrist after hours of use.

The Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed also features high-performance rates of 30,000 DPI, 750 IPS speed, 70G acceleration, and a polling rate of 1,000Hz (or 4,000Hz when paired with a HyperPolling Wireless Dongle).

This will ensure you get ultra-accurate and reliable inputs and sensitivity while playing games, especially fast-paced shooters like Call of Duty or Battlefield.

Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed's battery storage space with USB-dongle stored inside. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

To top it off, the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed has great battery life of 280 hours at 1,000Hz (or 75 hours when set to 4,000Hz) despite not having an internal rechargeable battery.

So if you're in the market for a trustworthy and high-quality wireless gaming mouse at a cheap price, you can't go wrong with the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed, as it has a reasonable MSRP of $69.99.

In fact, its cost has become even more thrifty thanks to Amazon, which is selling the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed for the discounted price of $43.99, saving buyers $26.00 in the process.

FAQ

Do you need Amazon Prime membership to access the discount deal? Nope. This limited-time offer is open for everyone to take advantage of, so you don't need an Amazon Prime membership for it.

Can this gaming mouse be used wired? While it is compatible with USB-C cables (sold separately), this is a wireless-only gaming mouse that only be used when connected to a PC wirelessly via a USB Type-A dongle. Otherwise, connecting it via wired cables will only charge any rechargeable batteries.

What battery type does it use? This gaming mouse doesn't have built-in rechargeable batteries. Instead, it relies on swappable AA batteries, lithium batteries or rechargeable AA batteries for power.

What is this mouse's polling rate? The Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed features a polling rate of 1,000Hz, which can be upgraded to 4,000Hz when connected to a HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (sold separately).

