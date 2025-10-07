The Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is currently on offer for just $44.99 at Amazon, down from its usual $59.99.

Reviewed positively on Windows Central by Richard Devine, the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed earned praise for its comfort and impressive battery life. It’s even replaced his previous daily driver, the V2 Pro, thanks to how long it lasts between charges.

Does the Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed stands out?

The Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed sticks to what made the series famous. It’s built on the same ergonomic design that dates back to the original 2006 DeathAdder — only this time, it’s gone wireless. Razer’s been refining the shape and feel for years, and that familiar comfort is still front and center here.

In his Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed review for Windows Central, Richard Devine called out how comfortable it feels and praised the battery life. He even swapped out his V2 Pro, which says a lot. At $44.99, it’s even easier to justify now.

You’re getting Razer’s Gen 2 mechanical switches, which deliver that classic, clicky feedback that feels great in both games and daily use. The mouse supports both HyperSpeed wireless and Bluetooth, so it’s ready for desktops, laptops, or even travel setups.

If you want the numbers, it’s rocking a 14K DPI 5G optical sensor — accurate enough for most players — and can last up to 235 hours on a single AA or AAA battery.

Since its inception in 2006, the DeathAdder line from Razer has changed drastically, becoming one of Razer’s longest-running products, and the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed really sticks it to other mice in the same category thanks to its features and battery life.

The only real downside? It’s right-handed only, and it skips the textured side grips you’ll find on Razer’s pricier models. Small trade-offs for the comfort and performance on offer here.

FAQ

Does it need a proprietary dongle to work? Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed comes with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, but it also supports Bluetooth connectivity, making it ideal for both desktop gaming PCs and even laptops that support Bluetooth.

How long does the battery last? Up to 235 hours, but this is dependent on the connection mode.

Is it rechargeable? No, the mouse requires you to swap in batteries if you're low similar to standard Xbox controllers.

Does it have RGB lighting? No, unlike most Razer products, this one doesn't sport any RGB, but this is on purpose in order to get as much battery life out of the device as possible.

Can you customize buttons or DPI? Yes, the device fully supports Razer's Synapse software for customizing DPI settings or remapping the programmable buttons.

Is the Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed right for you?

If you’ve been in the market for a new mouse that’s ergonomic and well-reviewed, the Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is worth a look. With its long-lasting battery life and durable design, it’s a comfortable all-rounder that performs well and now comes at an appealing price.

Whether you’re a gamer or just need something reliable for everyday use, it fits a wide range of users. That said, if you’re left-handed or care about RGB lighting, this model might not be the one for you.

If you’d like more details, be sure to check out Richard’s review as it goes much more in depth and could help you give a better idea of whether this mouse is right for you, as he covers in more detail about specific use cases, ergonomics, responsiveness, and more, in a very easy-to-read and digestible format.

At $44.99, it’s a solid pick for comfort, battery life, and performance — an easy recommendation all around for those in the market for a new mouse or second mouse.

