Razer’s best Xbox headset is now $70 off — and it’s built for serious sound
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is a top-class Xbox headset. With immersive audio, a pro-grade mic, and 70+ hour battery life, this deal is hard to beat.
Razer is a titan in the 3rd-party gaming scene, as it has produced some of the best gaming accessories on the market that have made our gaming experience richer.
One such accessory is the Xbox edition of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset.
This headset is one of our favorites for its excellent, comfy design, world-class mic, and it's now on sale for a 35% discount, taking its $199.99 MSRP down to $129.99 on Amazon.
"The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox takes absolutely everything great about the original PC version, including the comfortable and lightweight design, excellent and responsive audio quality, and class-leading microphone, and simply makes it work on Xbox." — Zachary Boddy
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
💰Price Check: $199.99 at Razer
🤩Alternative deals: $149.98 at Walmart | $159.99 at Best Buy
Why buy the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headset?
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is packed with many technological advancements and sound-improving tech that make it one of the best Xbox headsets around.
For starters, this fine headset by Razer is equipped with 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers that deliver sublime sound quality that will let the wearer hear the minutest detail of a game's sound design for extra immersion.
It's also useful for competitive gamers as this feature can help players listen to enemy movements if they're being snuck-up on in PVP titles like Call of Duty or Overwatch 2.
Other standout features of this headset include a unidirectional, hi-fi, detachable microphone that delivers crisp sound quality to your voice when speaking online, and a long-lasting battery life of 70+ hours before needing to recharge.
It also has a comfortable design with soft memory foam ear cushions surrounded by high-quality, durable, and breathable fabric to ensure the user's comfort for many hours of gaming.
If you don't mind losing out on PC-specific features of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro PC Edition, like Razer Synapse support and additional audio profiles, then we highly recommend the Xbox Edition of this headset, as it is a worthy purchase for any hardcore Xbox fan.
Amazon is currently hosting a 35% discount, slashing the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro's MSRP down from $199.99 to $129.99. This will save you $70, which is enough money to buy a fully priced Xbox title.
FAQ
Do you need Amazon Prime membership to access this deal?
No. You won't need to subscribe to Amazon Prime's Membership program, as this discount is available for non-members to take advantage of.
Is this headset wireless?
Yes. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro features Razer HyperSpeed Wireless via 2.4GHz USB Type-C dongle (for console & PC) and Bluetooth 5.2 w/ AAC & SBC audio codecs (on all other platforms).
It also has USB Type-A to USB Type-C adapter cables if you need to connect to an Xbox Series X|S directly or any other device without a Type-C port.
What systems is it compatible with?
Despite being purely designed for Xbox consoles, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro can used on PC with no issues. However, you will lose extra features found in the PC version of the headset like Razer Synapse support and Valorant and Counter-Strike esports audio profiles.
