You might know Razer for its headsets, mice, and keyboards that light up your setup, but last year it turned that same flair toward audio. The Razer Seiren V3 Chroma is currently down to $99 on Amazon, a solid drop from its usual $129.99 retail price, thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

This plug-and-play USB microphone is designed for creators and gamers who want dependable recording quality wrapped in Razer’s signature Chroma RGB glow.

What the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma is all about

Razer’s Seiren V3 Chroma microphone features a premium metal body with a sleek, pill-shaped design that feels sturdy and well-built. It connects to your PC via USB-C to A with no drivers required, making it a true plug-and-play option for creators and gamers.

In typical Razer fashion, it also includes the company’s signature RGB Chroma lighting, which can sync with gameplay or microphone input for reactive effects. The top of the mic features a tap-to-mute button, while the front dial offers quick access to volume, reinforcing how simple it is to use out of the box.

You can expect to experience clear, warm vocals when using the microphone, as well as this there is digital gain limiter which maintained clarity when managed.

As noted in Zachary Boddy’s review here on Windows Central, the Seiren V3 Chroma delivers strong recording quality and is exceptionally easy to set up. It’s not trying to compete with professional XLR microphones, but for straightforward streaming and recording, Razer has nailed the balance between usability and design.

You can also customize the RGB lighting through Razer Synapse, letting you match the mic’s glow with the rest of your Razer setup and adjust colors and effects exactly how you like.

It’s also available in more than just black, with Pink and White editions rounding out the lineup for those who want their setup to match their aesthetic.

Razer Seiren V3 Chroma FAQ

Alongside the black and white editions, there’s also the Quartz Pink version of the microphone. It’s a great choice for anyone with a pink-themed setup or existing Razer gear in the same color, offering the same features with a softer, standout look.