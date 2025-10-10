Razer has produced many high-quality PC gaming keyboards over the years, and one of their best and over-the-top products to date is the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro.

This mechanical keyboard is brimming with a mountain of advanced, customizable features that make it ideal for PC gaming, and it's gotten its steep $249.99 MSRP reduced to a more affordable price of $199.99 on Amazon.

Why should you buy the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro?

So much RGB lighting, it can be seen from space. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

What makes the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro one of the best PC accessories is the smorgasbord of features Razer packed into it.

It has green clicky and silent yellow mechanical switches, which the user can switch between if they want silence or not while typing. Both switches also deliver satisfying feedback and input accuracy while playing games.

It has a unique "Command Dial" that can be used to adjust many options like the keyboard's brightness, Windows Zoom, switching tabs and apps, selecting tracks, and more.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro even has 8 extra macro keys you can assign functions or shortcuts to, so you can perform certain in-game actions much more easily.

The RGB lighting is so bright it shines beneath the keypads. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Another customization option this keyboard provides is for its polling rate, which can be set between 125Hz to 8,000Hz, so you can adjust how responsive you want it to be.

Combine this with the most intense Chroma RGB lighting ever seen in a keyboard, wear-and-tear preventing Doubleshot Abs Keycaps, and a comfortable wrist rest that comes packaged with it, and you have yourself one of Razer's best keyboards.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is on sale right now for $199.99 on Amazon for a limited time.

This deal will save PC gaming enthusiasts seeking to illuminate their haven with RGB lighting $50.00, so they have enough change leftover to purchase more PC games for their ever-growing catalog.

FAQ

Do you need Amazon Prime membership to access this deal? No. This discount does not require a Amazon Prime Membership to access, as it is open for non-members to use.

What makes the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro stand out from other gaming keyboards? It has an exhaustive set of features like a multi-function command dial, three extra macro keys, a magnetic, RGB-lit wrist rest, and 4K Hz polling connectivity.

Does the BlackWidow V4 Pro work well outside of gaming? Yes. It has durable reprogrammable keys that can assist with multi-tasking and arm rests that will keep the user's wrist comfortable for long periods of typing.

Is the RGB lighting really as intense as reviewers say? Yes. The RGB lighting is so bright it shines through the keycaps and can brighten a dark room (especially when paired with a Razer 3XL Goliathus Chroma mat).

Is this keyboard wireless? No. This is a wired-only keyboard that connects to PCs via USB-A cables, likely due to the power draw for all that awesome RGB lighting!

