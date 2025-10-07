Originally priced at $129.99, the Razer Huntsman Mini is a compact 60% mechanical keyboard specifically designed for gaming in mind. Now, thanks to a limited-time sale, it's down to just $89.99 at Amazon.

With this discount, the Huntsman Mini has become a far more competitive choice for anyone looking to upgrade their setup or embrace a cleaner, minimalist keyboard design.



Why buy: 60% layout saves desk space, optical switches feel lightning-fast, and it features premium Doubleshot PBT keycaps with full RGB. In his review, our own Daniel Rubino, described it as "a tiny but efficient minimalist keyboard." While a 60% layout might seem unusual at first, it makes perfect sense for gamers who want more desk space and faster, freer mouse movement during intense first-person shooter sessions. He also noted that its only major drawback was the high price, but this discount fixes that.

Why the Huntsman Mini is still a top pick for gamers

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a 60% keyboard (Image credit: Razer)

For those who aren’t familiar with what makes the Huntsman Mini a 60% keyboard, the clue is in the name. It’s roughly 60% the size of a full keyboard, removing the function row, number pad, and arrow keys for a smaller, more compact layout.

If you prefer a minimalist setup, this design is ideal. It’s also perfect for FPS players who need extra desk space for precise mouse movement. Thanks to its size, it’s great for those who travel often or keep their gear in a backpack — the keyboard barely takes up any room.

Razer has equipped the Huntsman Mini with durable Doubleshot PBT keycaps, meaning the lettering won’t fade over time. This deal applies to the black model, which includes Razer’s signature Chroma RGB lighting and a detachable braided USB-C cable — a small detail, but one that adds to the premium feel.

In our review, Daniel Rubino noted that “Razer did an excellent job of reducing the volume of its 2nd Gen Razer Linear Optical Switches, which now feature silicon sound dampeners reducing the bottoming-out clack.” These linear optical switches offer faster actuation and a longer lifespan compared to traditional switches, with Razer claiming up to 15–30% faster key registration.

You’ll need Razer Synapse software to remap keys or adjust lighting, but even without it, the keyboard performs brilliantly. It also features n-key rollover, meaning it can handle multiple simultaneous key presses without missing a beat — a must for fast-paced gaming.

Commonly asked questions about the Huntsman Mini

Does it work without Razer Synapse? Yes, the keyboard is fully plug and play. However, if you want to access deeper customization options like lighting control or key remapping, you’ll need Razer Synapse. The Huntsman Mini does include several preset lighting modes, so you can still personalize it without any software.

Does it come with a wrist rest? No, and that was one of the few criticisms noted in our review. Given the keyboard’s original retail price, it would’ve been nice to see one included. That said, at the current deal price, it’s easier to overlook, and you can pick up a good third-party wrist rest for much less with the money saved.

Is it loud? Users don't report any sound issues from use, thanks to Razer's Optical Switches which include silicon dampeners, the Huntsman Mini comes in quieter than you'd expect.

Is the Razer Huntsman Mini right for you?

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a compact keyboard that genuinely saves desk space, but whether it’s right for you depends on a few factors. If you want a smaller keyboard that doesn’t compromise on performance, it’s an easy recommendation. It’s ideal for FPS players who value mouse freedom or anyone who prefers a cleaner, minimalist setup.

As noted in our review, the optical switches feel fast and consistent, and the added silicon dampeners make each press quieter and smoother. You can even hear the difference in our full review. While the lack of a wrist rest is disappointing at full price, it’s much easier to overlook now that the keyboard is down to $89.99.

At this discounted price, the Huntsman Mini is a strong choice for anyone looking to downsize their setup or pick up a quality Razer keyboard. If you need a number pad or prefer a full-size layout, though, it may be worth exploring one of Razer’s larger options instead.

