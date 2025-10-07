With Amazon Prime Day deals currently live, you don't have to pay full price for good PC gaming accessories; several of ASUS ROG's are on sale now.

Today, the ASUS Harpe Ace Mini Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse is discounted to just $59.99 at Amazon from its usual $129.99 price point.



Meanwhile, the ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless Gaming Mouse is down to $118.74 at Amazon, but we don't recommend it as highly. You might also want to consider the ASUS ROG Azoth X 75% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard since it's only $242.24 at Amazon right now.

Of course, you can also check out other discounts at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Get the right PC gaming accessories for your games