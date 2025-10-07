Why we’d pick the Harpe Ace over the ASUS ROG Spatha X for our next gaming mouse
Several ASUS ROG PC gaming accessories are discounted for Amazon Prime Day. Here are some we recommend.
Today, the ASUS Harpe Ace Mini Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse is discounted to just $59.99 at Amazon from its usual $129.99 price point.
Meanwhile, the ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless Gaming Mouse is down to $118.74 at Amazon, but we don't recommend it as highly. You might also want to consider the ASUS ROG Azoth X 75% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard since it's only $242.24 at Amazon right now.
When it comes to affordable gaming mice, this lightweight mini wireless option is a great choice, especially with this deal. It offers 36K DPI with the ability to connect with either low-latency 2.4Ghz RF or Bluetooth. Plus, it has a battery life of up to 105 hours to keep up with your gaming needs. — Rebecca Spear, Tech News and Gaming Editor
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
As you can see in Zachary Boddy's ASUS ROG Spatha X Wireless review, this gaming mouse earned a good score thanks to its convenient wireless charging dock, replaceable switches, programmable buttons, and great battery life. However, they also noted that its bulky design is not as comfortable to hold as some other options. — Rebecca Spear, Tech News and Gaming Editor
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
In their Azoth X 75% Wireless review, our own Zachary Boddy pointed out that this mechanical gaming keyboard offers "a premium typing and gaming experience in an attractive and distinct package." However, they also noted that its usual $300 price point is high, so this deal helps bring it down to a better price point. It offers customizable RGB effects, long battery life, and can connect via 2.4GHz RF mode or Bluetooth. — Rebecca Spear, Tech News and Gaming Editor
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
