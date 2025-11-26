Time is running out to get your holiday gift shopping done, but the good news is that Black Friday week is full of massive discounts on a lot of our favorite tech.

Yes, the deals are already well underway despite Black Friday falling officially on November 28, and from the countless hundreds of tech deals available, I handpicked 21 of the best PC gamer accessories.

Think of this as a PC gamer starter kit, full of hardware and accessories that are guaranteed to please both newcomers and veterans to PC gaming. Need a new monitor? Need a mount for your monitor? I have you covered. Want to upgrade your keyboard and mouse? I found huge discounts.

And there's a lot more than just keyboards, mice, and monitors worth checking out. Here are the best Black Friday PC gaming deals to help you jumpstart (or upgrade) your experience.