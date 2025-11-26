Need some holiday gift ideas for your favorite PC gamer? My handpicked list of Black Friday discounts on hardware starts at $17

Deals
By published

Monitors, keyboards, gamepads, mice, and more are on sale thanks to Black Friday discounts.

Black Friday
(Image credit: Logitech/Xbox/HyperX/Acer/Edited with Gemini)

Time is running out to get your holiday gift shopping done, but the good news is that Black Friday week is full of massive discounts on a lot of our favorite tech.

Yes, the deals are already well underway despite Black Friday falling officially on November 28, and from the countless hundreds of tech deals available, I handpicked 21 of the best PC gamer accessories.