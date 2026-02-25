While it's easy to give up on getting an affordable gaming desktop thanks to prices being driven to absurd levels thanks to the RAM Crisis, hope remains.

Dell is offering a deal for the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop (ACT1250), a powerful pre-built rig that will ensure your games run at optimal framerates and resolution for the discounted price of $1,299.99.

Why buy this gaming desktop?

Hardware specs for the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop. (Image credit: Dell)

The Alienware Aura Gaming Desktop is no slouch when it comes to running high-end PC games, thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU. This favorably reviewed GPU features DLSS 4/Multi-Frame Generation to boost the framerate and visual quality of PC games to around 100fps and 1440p for a highly improved gameplay feel and immersion.

The Aurora also includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU with 20 cores, with superb energy efficiency to help supplement the RTX 5060 Ti's graphical performance by drastically reducing overall PC power draw and heat.

Additionally, the Aurora's 16GB of RAM is a boon for preventing CPU bottlenecks while gaming, and its 1TB SSD will provide install space for a few demanding AAA titles and tons of low-end indie games.

The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop is cheaper than the sum of its parts. (Image credit: Windows Central | PCPartPicker)

Finally, the Aurora is probably one of the most affordable ways to obtain increasingly rare RTX 5000-series GPUs and RAM in one package. Dell normally charges this configuration of Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop for $1,849.99, but for a limited time, it's now available for a much lower price of $1,299.99.

I checked PCPartpicker and discovered that if you were to buy its key components separately, it would amount to $1572.95, and it's without taking into consideration a motherboard, CPU cooling system, casing, and power supply.

So, if you're looking for a top-notch pre-built gaming PC that will let you play games at high graphical settings without costing you thousands of dollars, then this deal is an absolute must.

Alternative discounted configurations

If the main discount deal runs out or if you're looking to add extra horsepower to your gaming rig, here are a few alternative configurations of the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop on sale at Dell.

$1,349.99 at Dell (was $1,799.99) (Intel Core Ultra 7 265F with 20 cores, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 16 GB DDR5, 1 TB SSD).

(was $1,799.99) (Intel Core Ultra 7 265F with 20 cores, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 16 GB DDR5, 1 TB SSD). $1,599.99 at Dell (was $2,149.99) (Intel Core Ultra 7 265F with 20 cores, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, 32 GB DDR5, 1 TB SSD).

(was $2,149.99) (Intel Core Ultra 7 265F with 20 cores, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, 32 GB DDR5, 1 TB SSD). $1,979.99 at Dell (was $2,479.99) (Intel Core Ultra 7 265F with 20 cores, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, 16 GB DDR5, 1 TB SSD).

(was $2,479.99) (Intel Core Ultra 7 265F with 20 cores, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, 16 GB DDR5, 1 TB SSD). $1,999.99 at Dell (was $2,479.99) (Intel Core Ultra 7 265F with 20 cores, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, 32 GB DDR5, 1 TB SSD).

FAQ

Is now a good time to buy this gaming desktop? I certainly believe so, as not only is the $550 price cut a great value given the advanced hardware this desktop possesses, but it's also fortunate timing, as the RAM Crisis is driving PC hardware prices up with each passing day. As a result, this could be one of the last times you may see the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop available at such a low price unless the RAM Crisis is averted in the future and prices return to manageable levels.

Is this PC desktop good for productivity? While the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop is primarily for gaming, it's also good for productivity tasks like web browsing or operating Microsoft Office, thanks to its energy-efficient Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU.

Is its RAM and SSD upgradeable? Yes, they are. The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop features two DIMM slots for larger RAM up to a maximum of 64GB DDR5 RAM. It also features two M.2 2230 and M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe solid-state drive slots to add more install space. The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop is compatible with SSDs that can reach up to a maximum storage limit of 8TB.

Does it come with Windows 11? Yes. The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

